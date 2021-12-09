Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon Gets $1.28 Billion Antitrust Fine in Italy -- Update

12/09/2021 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru and Cecilia Butini

Italy's competition watchdog issued 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in fines to Amazon.com Inc. for alleged abuse of market dominance, saying it had harmed operators competing for e-commerce logistics services.

The Italian Competition Authority, or AGCM, said Thursday that Amazon had taken steps to promote its own logistics service, known as Fulfillment by Amazon, to strengthen its "position of absolute dominance" to the detriment of competing operators.

The fine, the latest in a series of antitrust decisions against big tech companies in Europe, stems from a probe that found Amazon had tied the use of its own logistics service to advantages such as Amazon Prime, which enhances online visibility for goods and services.

Amazon had therefore prevented third-party sellers who didn't use Amazon's logistics service from accessing Amazon Prime and other advantages essential to increase online visibility and sales prospects, AGCM said.

Competing marketplaces were also harmed as sellers who use Amazon's logistics service are dissuaded from offering their products on other platforms due to warehouse-storage costs, AGCM said.

The regulator has ordered Amazon to grant third-party sellers access to all sales and visibility privileges on its platform.

"We strongly disagree with the decision of the Italian Competition Authority and we will appeal. The proposed fine and remedies are unjustified and disproportionate," Amazon said in a statement.

The decision comes less than a month after AGCM issued more than $225 million in fines to Amazon and Apple Inc., saying they colluded to exclude legitimate resellers of Apple and Beats audio products from Amazon's Italian marketplace.

Italy's competition watchdog issued EUR20 million in fines to Apple and Alphabet Inc.'s Google in late November, saying they failed to provide clear and timely information on how they acquire and employ users' data for commercial purposes.

In July, Amazon was fined EUR746 million by a European Union privacy regulator for violations related to its advertising, the largest-ever fine under the EU's data-protection law.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94 and Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-21 0519ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.62% 2963.73 Delayed Quote.69.10%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.00% 3523.16 Delayed Quote.8.17%
APPLE INC. 2.28% 175.08 Delayed Quote.31.95%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:19aAmazon Gets $1.28 Billion Antitrust Fine in Italy -- Update
DJ
03:02aTech firms say EU rules should ensure they are regulated in their bases
RE
02:06aTrucks catch up in the self-driving vehicle race
RE
12/08Google to give additional staff bonus this year
RE
12/08Tech Stocks Adding to Midday Gains
MT
12/08Roku Signs Multiyear Extension With Google for YouTube, YouTube TV Services
MT
12/08Robotaxi race opens up as top contender Waymo in low gear in Arizona
RE
12/08Tech Stocks Little Changed as Chipmakers Weigh on Sector
MT
12/08Wall Street mixed as Omicron worries cloud vaccine update
RE
12/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, BP, Merck, Pfizer, Meta...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 B - -
Net income 2021 72 785 M - -
Net cash 2021 138 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 971 B 1 971 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,22x
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 150 028
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 963,73 $
Average target price 3 351,59 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.69.10%1 970 611
BAIDU, INC.-31.13%51 836
NAVER CORPORATION35.04%50 272
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION17.07%48 781
YANDEX N.V.-3.65%24 030
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471