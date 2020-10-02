Apple : With the Feds circling, Google is starting to play nice with smaller rivals

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Small rivals of Alphabet Inc's
Google say signs are emerging of more benevolent behavior from
the online advertising leader amid accusations by the U.S.
government and states that the company uses its dominance to
thwart competition.
Among the dozens of software companies who rely on Google as
an intermediary to ad buyers and sellers, six told Reuters that
the company has become more collaborative on data privacy and
other changes with them and industry groups, helping these
entities instead of ignoring requests as they have done in the
past.
John Nardone, chief executive of Flashtalking - which works
with advertisers to personalize messages - said Google recently
agreed to open a pipeline to crucial data.
It was an undertaking "that previously I might not have
imagined they'd be open to," said Nardone, who publicly
criticized Google's rigidity last year.
Two other companies also said Google this year enabled them
to use its services in ways previously restricted, one involving
using outside algorithms to analyze Google data and the other
gaining sales opportunities Google had reserved for itself.
An executive at another ad software company said Google in
the last year had not tried to poach any customers by offering
discounted or early access to other products, tactics it had
long aggressively pursued to lure lucrative accounts. Google
also stopped using top executives to lure customers, the source
added.
"The fangs are down right now," the person said.
The softening stances come during year-long antitrust
investigations by the U.S. Justice Department and states'
attorney generals led by Texas. Federal prosecutors are expected
to sue Google as soon as next week on search and search
advertising while their probe continues into ad software.
The search lawsuit will likely kick off years of court
hearings over whether Google uses its outsized market power
unfairly.
Despite the increased responsiveness, sources said Google's
small rivals continue to answer questions from investigators
about the market shares of Google's ad tools and the practices
it uses to promote their adoption. Those rivals eagerly await a
possible resolution, including the break up of Google's ads
business in an attempt to weaken its control.
"They are both the dominant market operator while also a
participant," one executive said. "It's hard to be a referee and
player."
Google rejected the assertion that its approach to
competitors has changed due to the investigations, saying it
always has sought to collaborate. Texas' attorney general and
the Justice Department declined to comment.
The antitrust scrutiny across Big Tech has prompted several
concessions this year to smaller companies' longstanding gripes.
For instance, Apple Inc started allowing browsers
beside Safari as the default on iPhones, and Google on Monday
vowed to better support alternatives to its Play app store on
phones using its Android system.
To be sure, other complaints about market power have not
been addressed, and Google and other online powerhouses continue
to defend their dominance as beneficial to customers and
consumers.
The state and federal investigations into Google followed
complaints from advertising software companies and internet
publishers that Google had cut them from prized data or selling
opportunities. Google has said many of its actions have been
needed to better safeguard users' information amid global
scrutiny on online privacy.
Google is still pursuing additional protections, including
preventing tracking of its Chrome browser users, that rivals
fear will hurt their ability to personalize ads.
But rather than pursuing a "my way or the highway" change,
Google this time around has publicly consulted rivals and
demonstrated through its comments that its proposals for
changing Chrome are amendable, two ad software executives said.
"That's quite reassuring," said Colm Dolan, CEO of publisher
software maker Publift and a former Google salesperson.
Chetna Bindra, senior product manager at Google, said the
company was "encouraged by the industry participation in the
process and the positive feedback on a number of proposals."
(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. and Sheila Dang in
DALLAS; Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington D.C.;
Editing by Chris Sanders and Edward Tobin)