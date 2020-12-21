Log in
Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Australian regulator rejects Google's undertaking to ease competition concerns on Fitbit deal

12/21/2020 | 05:59pm EST
Logo of Google on a building at La Defense

(Reuters) - Australia's antitrust regulator on Tuesday rejected a behavioural undertaking offered by Alphabet Inc-owned Google that sought to address competition concerns over its planned $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness tracker maker Fitbit.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) voiced concerns in June over the deal, warning Google's acquisition would give it too much of people's data, potentially hurting competition in health and online advertising markets.

Google had sought to address those concerns by offering a court enforceable undertaking that it would behave in certain ways toward rival wearable manufacturers, not use health data for advertising and, in some circumstances, allow competing businesses access to health and fitness data.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2020
