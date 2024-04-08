By Adriano Marchese

Bank of Nova Scotia has chosen Google Cloud to support its expanding digital operations, paving the way for the bank's use of generative AI and other new technologies.

The Canadian financial institution said Monday that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, Alphabet's cloud computing services that include computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning, alongside a set of management tools.

Scotiabank said that it will leverage Google Cloud's technology to enhance both client-facing and internal experiences, as well as strengthen its security and adopt new technologies such as generative AI.

The two companies are building on already existing strategic partnership.

"We have an aggressive goal of moving the majority of the bank's information and systems to the cloud over the next three years, maximizing the productivity of our business," Scotiabank's Group Head, Technology and Operations Michael Zerbs said.

