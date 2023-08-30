Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will host tech leaders and experts at an artificial-intelligence (AI) forum on Sept. 13, as several governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology.

Here are some names confirmed by Schumer's office as attendees for the upcoming forum:

- Sam Altman: The CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI said in June he was "quite optimistic" about prospects for global coordination on AI.

- Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Meta has invested in artificial intelligence for years. The Facebook and Instagram owner says AI is now moving to the forefront of its business to improve content recommendations and ads across the company's services.

- Elon Musk: The CEO of Tesla launched his own AI startup named xAI earlier this year. He has referred to the potential of AI to cause "civilization destruction." He said after a recent trip to China that he thinks the Asian country is interested in a cooperative international framework on AI.

- Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: Google's parent company rolled out AI products at an annual developer conference in May and revamped its search engine to include generative AI.

- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled plans to put artificial intelligence into the hands of more users, with upgrades to its own widely used office software. The technology company previewed a new AI "Copilot" for Microsoft 365, its product suite that includes Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations and Outlook emails.

- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Nvidia far exceeded expectations with its quarterly revenue forecast in late August as an artificial-intelligence boom fueled demand for its chips.

- IBM CEO Arvind Krishna: IBM launched a new artificial-intelligence and data platform in May to help companies integrate AI in their business. Krishna told Bloomberg in the same month that IBM expects to pause hiring for roles as roughly 7,800 jobs could be replaced by AI in the coming years.

Other tech leaders and experts expected at the forum include billionaire Bill Gates, Motion Picture Association CEO Charles Rivkin, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Center for Humane Technology co-founder Tristan Harris, University of California, Berkeley researcher Deborah Raji and Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp, among others. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Richard Cowan in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)