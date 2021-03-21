Log in
Alphabet Inc.

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams: Sunday Times

03/21/2021 | 08:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been lobbying the British government to introduce a legal requirement for internet giants such as Google to take down financial fraud websites, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

The report said Bailey had been lobbying Home Secretary Priti Patel, the interior minister, about the issue, asking for the measure to be added to an Online Harms Bill expected to be put before parliament this year.

A Bank of England spokeswoman said the central bank did not comment on private meetings and therefore would not say whether Bailey had spoken to Patel about the issue or not.

She said the governor had been on the record several times saying the Online Harms Bill should be extended to cover financial services.

However, the spokeswoman said the topic fell under the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rather than the Bank of England, and it was for the FCA to make policy in this area. Bailey was head of the FCA before he took the helm at the bank.

As things stand, the Online Harms Bill would force Internet giants to tackle problems such as online child grooming and terrorism, but not financial fraud which has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critics accuse Google of benefiting from fraud because companies or individuals seeking to advertise dubious get-rich-quick schemes or other scams can pay the web giant for prominent slots in search results, the Sunday Times reported.

Google says it takes down scam websites when notified, and has in the past blamed poor guidance from regulators for difficulties in implementing rules about fraud.

According to a media report from January 2020, flagged up by the Bank of England spokeswoman, Bailey, then still at the FCA, had said in private emails that companies using Google were able to get around rules supposed to prevent mis-selling.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 46 977 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 372 B 1 372 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 372,35 $
Last Close Price 2 026,96 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.15.65%1 388 920
FACEBOOK INC6.21%779 550
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.35%770 150
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED3.03%624 316
VISA-5.41%477 190
MASTERCARD-0.12%379 226
