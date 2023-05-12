Brazil Supreme Court justice orders investigation into Google, Telegram execs

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court on
Friday ordered an investigation into executives at social
messaging service Telegram and Alphabet Inc's Google
who are in charge of a campaign criticizing a proposed internet
regulation bill.
The decision by Justice Alexandre de Moraes to open an
investigation, based on a request by Lower House Speaker Arthur
Lira, came after tech firms campaigned against the bill on their
platforms. They later removed the posts following orders from
the Supreme Court.
Justice Moraes gave the federal police 60 days to carry
out their probe and ordered authorities to identify and take
testimony from all those responsible at the companies for the
"abusive campaign" against the bill.
In his request, Lira said tech companies have used "all
sorts of tricks in a sordid campaign of disinformation,
manipulation and intimidation, taking advantage of their
hegemonic position in the market."
The
bill
would put the onus on internet companies, search engines
and social messaging services to find and report illegal
material, instead of leaving it to the courts, and charge hefty
fines for failures to do so.
Google declined to comment on the matter, while Telegram
did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)