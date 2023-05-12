Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:21:28 2023-05-12 pm EDT
117.36 USD   +0.68%
05:02pBrazil Supreme Court justice orders investigation into Google, Telegram execs
RE
04:58pS&P 500 Posts 0.3% Weekly Loss, Led by Energy, as US Debt Ceiling Worries Weigh Against Signs of Slowing Inflation
MT
04:51pS&P 500 Posts 0.3% Weekly Gain Loss, Led by Energy, as US Debt Ceiling Worries Weigh Against Signs of Slowing Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Brazil Supreme Court justice orders investigation into Google, Telegram execs

05/12/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court on Friday ordered an investigation into executives at social messaging service Telegram and Alphabet Inc's Google who are in charge of a campaign criticizing a proposed internet regulation bill.

The decision by Justice Alexandre de Moraes to open an investigation, based on a request by Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira, came after tech firms campaigned against the bill on their platforms. They later removed the posts following orders from the Supreme Court.

Justice Moraes gave the federal police 60 days to carry out their probe and ordered authorities to identify and take testimony from all those responsible at the companies for the "abusive campaign" against the bill.

In his request, Lira said tech companies have used "all sorts of tricks in a sordid campaign of disinformation, manipulation and intimidation, taking advantage of their hegemonic position in the market."

The

bill

would put the onus on internet companies, search engines and social messaging services to find and report illegal material, instead of leaving it to the courts, and charge hefty fines for failures to do so.

Google declined to comment on the matter, while Telegram did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.81% 117.51 Delayed Quote.32.12%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.85% 5.3436 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:02pBrazil Supreme Court justice orders investigation into Google, Telegram execs
RE
04:58pS&P 500 Posts 0.3% Weekly Loss, Led by Energy, as US Debt Ceiling Worries Weigh Against..
MT
04:51pS&P 500 Posts 0.3% Weekly Gain Loss, Led by Energy, as US Debt Ceiling Worries Weigh Ag..
MT
03:49pBrazil Supreme Court justice orders investigation into Google, Telegram execs
RE
12:30pGoogle Reaches $8 Million Settlement With Texas Attorney General Over Pixel 4 Advertise..
MT
12:19pGoogle to pay $8 million to settle claims of deceptive ads -- Texas AG
RE
11:43aWEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
11:43aGoogle Reaches $8 Million Settlement With Texas Attorney General Over Pixel 4 Advertise..
MT
08:46aAlphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Set to Meet European Commission Officials on May 24
MT
08:42aTesla may gain as Musk's Twitter distraction to ease
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 67 262 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 482 B 1 482 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
EV / Sales 2024 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 190 711
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 116,57 $
Average target price 131,14 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.32.12%1 482 028
META PLATFORMS, INC.95.94%604 267
VISA, INC.11.19%473 373
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.28%395 654
MASTERCARD, INC.10.01%363 311
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-0.23%227 415
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer