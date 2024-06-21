BRASILIA (Reuters) - A judge on Brazil's top court decided on Thursday to close an investigation into Alphabet's Google and Telegram for allegedly coordinating their opposition to a bill aimed at cracking down on fake news.

The bill, which is still pending, would require that internet companies' search engines and social messaging services find and report illegal material, and would charge hefty fines for failures to do so.

In his ruling, Judge Alexandre de Moraes agreed with an opinion from Brazil's deputy prosecutor general, who argued there was no reason to request the opening of criminal proceedings against the two tech companies.

Moraes had ordered an investigation into executives from the tech firms last year.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; Writing by Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Jamie Freed)