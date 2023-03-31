Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:47:52 2023-03-31 pm EDT
102.81 USD   +1.90%
02:20pInsider Sell: Alphabet
MT
02:00pCar services groups warn of unfair competition as EU data plan stalls
RE
12:41pApple wins appeal against UK's decision to investigate its mobile browser
RE
Car services groups warn of unfair competition as EU data plan stalls

03/31/2023 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view of the Smart Concept #1 electric car, ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021, in Munich

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Car services groups on Friday warned a stalled EU proposal to ensure fair access to valuable vehicle data could pave the way for unfair competition from U.S. and Chinese tech companies.

The vehicle data tussle between carmakers and a coalition of insurers, leasing companies and repair shops underscores the huge potential of the connected car market, which consultancy Fortune Business Insights says could grow to 250 billion-400 billion euros ($272 billion-$435 billion) by 2030.

Carmakers, which own the data in their vehicles covering everything from driving habits to fuel consumption and tyre wear, are themselves looking to generate billions from software products and subscription services driven by the data.

The European Commission had originally planned to adopt rules on how the data should be shared in the second quarter of the year, according to its agenda, but has yet to come up with a legislative proposal.

Car services groups are already concerned about the small number of players in the industry with access to the data, said Benjamin Krieger, secretary general of the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA).

Unfair access could soon mean the sector "will be dominated by players from the United States and China", he told reporters.

Another problem, which legislation could solve, is unstandardised data, said Laurianne Krid, director general of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, which promotes safety in motor sports.

Car makers in turn said the Commission's proposed Data Act gives users control over data generated by vehicles, providing third parties fair and non-discriminatory access to the data.

Krieger said it does not address the specificities in the auto sector. "It does not reflect the technology and the competitive situation," he said.

The Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alphabet's Google has already got a foothold in the market, picked by General Motors to develop infotainment systems for future electric vehicles as the U.S. carmaker phases out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies.

Last month, Mercedes Benz teamed up with Google to offer traffic information and automatic rerouting in its cars.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.82% 102.745 Delayed Quote.14.35%
APPLE INC. 1.09% 164.145 Delayed Quote.23.74%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.53% 36.1801 Delayed Quote.6.12%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.18% 70.78 Delayed Quote.15.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 814 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 295 B 1 295 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
EV / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 100,89 $
Average target price 128,50 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.14.35%1 294 664
BAIDU, INC.34.48%53 771
NAVER CORPORATION13.24%23 237
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.20%20 855
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-13.27%143
