Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
88.45 USD   +2.82%
02:18aA medium term support level to take advantage of
MS
12/29Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 bln as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
RE
12/29Wall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as U.S. sanctions impact wanes

12/30/2022 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd estimated on Friday its 2022 revenue remained flat, suggesting that its sales decline due to U.S. sanctions had come to a halt.

Despite sales increasing a mere 0.02%, rotating chairman Eric Xu struck an upbeat tone in the company's annual New Year's letter, where he revealed the figure.

"U.S. restrictions are now our new normal, and we're back to business as usual," Xu wrote in the letter that was addressed to staff and released to media.

Revenue for the year is expected to be 636.9 billion yuan ($$91.53 billion), according to Xu.

That represents a tiny increase from 2021, when revenue hit 636.8 billion yuan, and marked a 30% year-on-year sales tumble as the U.S. sanctions on the company took effect.

Xu's letter did not mention Huawei's profitability. The company typically discloses its full annual results in the following year's first quarter.

Revenue for 2022 still remained well below the company's record of $122 billion in 2019. At the time the company was at its peak as the top Android smartphone vendor globally.

In 2019, the U.S. Trump administration imposed a trade ban on Huawei, citing national security concerns, which barred the company from using Alphabet Inc's Android for its new smartphones, among other critical U.S.-origin technologies.

The sanctions caused its handset device sales to plummet. It also lost access to critical components that barred it from designing its line of processors for smartphones under its HiSilicon chip division.

The company continues to generate revenue via its networking equipment division, which competes with Nokia and Ericsson. It also operates a cloud computing division.

The company began investing in the electric vehicle (EV) sector as well as green technologies around the time sanctions took effect.

"The macro environment may be rife with uncertainty, but what we can be certain about is that digitisation and decarbonisation are the way forward, and they're where future opportunities lie," said Xu in the letter. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.82% 88.45 Delayed Quote.-40.62%
ERICSSON 1.73% 62.42 Delayed Quote.-37.45%
NOKIA OYJ 1.27% 4.391 Delayed Quote.-21.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 6.9646 Delayed Quote.10.03%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 4.71% 24.43 Delayed Quote.-52.84%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
12/29Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 bln as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
RE
12/29Wall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
12/29Wall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
12/29Wall St gains with tech stocks leading the way
RE
12/29Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
RE
12/29Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate worries
RE
12/29Wall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worries
RE
12/29BC Partners to acquire account-based marketing firm Madison Logic
RE
12/29Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data, Tesla jumps
RE
12/29India's 5G smartphone shipments to cross 4G shipments in 2023 - Counterpoint
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 B - -
Net income 2022 63 004 M - -
Net cash 2022 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 148 B 1 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 88,45 $
Average target price 127,36 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-40.62%1 147 851
BAIDU, INC.-22.64%38 562
NAVER CORPORATION-53.10%21 192
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-50.75%18 356
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.-9.91%156