Chrissy Teigen's Twitter Exit Highlights Overlapping Nature of Harassment and Misinformation

By Georgia Wells

Thursday's hearing is spotlighting online misinformation, but model and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen's recent exit from Twitter highlights the platforms' challenges with harassment and negativity faced by some high-profile users.

Ms. Teigen, in a series of tweets Wednesday (https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/25/entertainment/chrissy-teigen-twitter-intl-scli/index.html), said the pain she felt from interactions on Twitter had started to affect her as a person.

"It's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively," she said in her post.

During the past two years, followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory spread false narratives on Twitter claiming connections between her and a pedophile ring. Twitter bans QAnon content from its platform, but the company often struggles to enforce its rules.

"For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised," she said on Twitter.

NOTE: In-line links reference additional content of interest chosen by the WSJ news team.

This item is part of a Wall Street Journal live coverage event. The full stream can be found by searching P/WSJL (WSJ Live Coverage).

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-21 1258ET