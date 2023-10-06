Communications services companies rose as concerns about competition subsided somewhat.

Paramount Global rose slightly, paring its roughly 30% loss for the year to date.

Walt Disney rallied after analysts at brokerage Bernstein said the entertainment conglomerate was the "only credible challenger" to Netflix in the streaming industry.

South Korea's telecom regulator plans to fine Alphabet's Google and Apple a total of $51 million for allegedly abusing their market dominance and breaching the country's mobile-payment regulations.

