Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:11:49 2023-04-12 am EDT
106.46 USD   +1.05%
09:11aWaymo vehicles pull over in California due to fog
RE
09:05aDatabricks releases free data for training AI models for commercial use
RE
07:17aHannover Messe to promote climate-neutral production
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Databricks releases free data for training AI models for commercial use

04/12/2023 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Databricks, a San Francisco-based startup last valued at $38 billion, released a trove of data on Wednesday that it says businesses and researchers can use to train chatbots similar to ChatGPT.

The data, based on questionnaires of employees of Databricks, fills in an important gap in the company's efforts to create commercially usable tools to train AI systems that could offer alternatives to Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Databricks said it spent the past several weeks gathering 15,000 questions and responses from its 5,000 employees in 40 countries and then vetted the data for quality, an effort Chief Executive Ali Ghodsi estimated cost the company millions of dollars.

Databricks sells software tools for building AI systems.

Ghodsi told Reuters that the company is releasing the free training data in the hope that other companies will use it to make their own AI systems, possibly using Databricks to do so.

The free dataset came after Databricks last month released Dolly, an open source large language model, the technological basis for chatbots. But it could not be used in commercial products because the data used to train the model was generated by OpenAI's ChatGPT, whose terms of service forbid using its data to develop commercial AI systems that could compete with OpenAI.

Using data generated by AI to train other AI systems has become common. New chatbots published by Stanford University and University of California Berkeley this year, for example, used such machine-generated data from ChatGPT, but both made clear that their models could not be used for commercial purposes.

Ghodsi acknowledges the dataset is far from perfect because it consists of only the Databricks' employee base, which he said skews male. Users will be able to examine the training data themselves, which they cannot do for models such as ChatGPT or Alphabet Inc's Bard, whose training data wasn't released.

"We're not claiming that this is an unbiased dataset," Ghodsi said. "We're just trying to push the community to go in this direction of more transparency, and more of everyone owning their own models instead of just a few that we have to trust."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Stephen Nellis and Krystal Hu


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.02% 105.35 Delayed Quote.19.40%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.27% 282.83 Delayed Quote.17.93%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
09:11aWaymo vehicles pull over in California due to fog
RE
09:05aDatabricks releases free data for training AI models for commercial use
RE
07:17aHannover Messe to promote climate-neutral production
DP
04/11Google Says Vaccines Are No Longer Required For Entry To Our Buildings - Spokesperson
RE
04/11Google says vaccines are no longer required for entry to our bui…
RE
04/11Communications Services Flat as Risk Appetite Wavers -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04/11Transport Union Objects to Driverless Trucks Warning Devices Exemption for Waymo, Auror..
MT
04/11Alphabet : 04.11.2023 Alphabet Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conf..
PU
04/11Sector Update: Tech Stocks Declining Late Afternoon
MT
04/11Sector Update: Tech
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 515 M - -
Net cash 2023 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 354 B 1 354 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 105,35 $
Average target price 127,81 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.19.40%1 353 813
BAIDU, INC.19.51%47 783
NAVER CORPORATION12.62%22 694
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.83%21 203
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-11.48%145
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer