Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
92.12 USD   +1.09%
03:32aDavos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum
RE
01/16China’s population drops for first time since 1961, highlights demographic crisis
RE
01/16Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Davos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum

01/17/2023 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Business titans trudging through Alpine snow can't stop talking about a chatbot from San Francisco.

Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.

Defining the category is ChatGPT, a chatbot that the startup called OpenAI released in November. The tech works by learning from vast amounts of data how to answer any prompt by a user in a human-like way, offering information like a search engine would or prose like an aspiring novelist.

Executives have floated wide-ranging applications for the nascent technology, from use as a programming assistant to a step forward in the global race for AI and military supremacy.

Conference goers with a major stake in the development of the technology include Microsoft Corp, whose chief executive, Satya Nadella, said the tech's progress has not been linear.

AI capabilities will "completely transform" all of Microsoft's products, he said in an on-stage interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Microsoft has a $1 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has looked at increasing, Reuters has reported. In an announcement that coincided with the conference, Microsoft said it plans to market ChatGPT to its cloud-computing customers. The company has also worked to add OpenAI's image-generation software to its Bing search engine in a new challenge to Alphabet Inc's Google.

Later on Tuesday, the political sphere gets to weigh in on the craze. French politician Jean-Noël Barrot planned to join a panel discussion with a Sony Group Corp executive on the technology's impact.

Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare Inc, a company that defends websites against cyberattacks and offers other cloud services, sees generative AI as good enough to be a junior programmer or a "really good thought partner."

In an interview, Prince said Cloudflare was using such technology to write code on its Workers platform. Cloudflare is also exploring how such tech can answer inquiries faster for its free-tier customers as well, he said on the annual meeting's sidelines.

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies Inc, a software provider helping governments visualise an army's movements or enterprises vet their supply chains, among other tasks, said such AI could have military applications.

Karp told Reuters in Davos, "The idea that an autonomous thing could generate results is basically obviously useful for war."

The country that advances the fastest in AI capabilities is "going to define the law of the land," Karp said, adding that it was worth asking how tech would play a role in any conflict with China.

Businesses including CarMax Inc have already used Microsoft and OpenAI's tech, such as to generate thousands of customer review summaries when marketing used vehicles. Proposed venture-capital investment has also exceeded what some startups want to take.

Such buzz carried through gatherings at Davos, like talk about a slide-generating bot dubbed ChatBCG after the management consulting firm. The service said on its website that it had too much demand to keep operating.

Generative AI is "a game-changer that society and industry need to be ready for," stated an article on the World Economic Forum's website. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland; Editing by Kenneth Li and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.09% 92.12 Delayed Quote.4.41%
CARMAX, INC. -2.81% 65 Delayed Quote.6.75%
CLOUDFLARE, INC. 1.03% 43.93 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.30% 239.23 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. -0.71% 6.96 Delayed Quote.8.41%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 2.44% 11120 Delayed Quote.8.17%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 0.24% 25.53 Delayed Quote.5.10%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
03:32aDavos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum
RE
01/16China’s population drops for first time since 1961, highlights demographic crisis
RE
01/16Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdow..
RE
01/16Trackinsight: Wall Street jumps as inflation shows signs of slowing
TI
01/16The end of the 60/40 structure in portfolio managem..
MS
01/16Google-backed ShareChat cuts 20% of workforce
RE
01/15Porsche To Offer Car Customers Software Platforms Like Google, Apple
MT
01/13Tech Up Amid Deal Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/13Justice Department official cleared to oversee Google probes -source
RE
01/13YouTube Tests New Hub of Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Channels
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 B - -
Net income 2022 62 404 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 196 B 1 196 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 92,12 $
Average target price 125,25 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.4.41%1 196 448
BAIDU, INC.21.51%48 023
NAVER CORPORATION12.96%24 245
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION4.22%20 176
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.-8.93%153