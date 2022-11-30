Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:43 2022-11-30 pm EST
96.26 USD   +1.12%
Dow dips ahead of Powell speech; Nasdaq kept afloat by growth stocks
RE
GM's Cruise plans to enter 'a large number of markets' in 2023
RE
Amazon to warn customers on limitations of its AI
RE
Dow dips ahead of Powell speech; Nasdaq kept afloat by growth stocks

11/30/2022 | 12:34pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Tesla up as sales in China nearly double in November - data

*

Fed Chair Powell's speech at 1330 ET (1830 GMT)

*

U.S. private payrolls growth slows in November - ADP

*

Dow down 0.47%, S&P off 0.13%, Nasdaq up 0.26%

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 down and heavyweight growth stocks boosting the Nasdaq as focus shifts to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Powell's speech will be closely watched for signs of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes by the central bank, as well as to assess the general health of the U.S. economy.

"The market is expecting him (Powell) to say maybe we won't do the 75 bps hike ... when people listen to the Fed Chair speak, they're waiting for that little hint," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

Hopes that the Fed will now hike rates in smaller increments and recent data pointing to a mild cooling in prices have positioned the benchmark S&P 500 index for its second straight month of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 17.5% in the last two months, while the Nasdaq index has added 4.2%.

"After the gains that we've seen, you've got some investors that are taking a little bit of money off the table here today," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "Again, nothing dramatic."

Traders expect the Fed to increase rates by 50 basis points in December, with the rates peaking in June 2023.

Heavyweight growth firms, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, rose between 0.1% and 1.0%.

Tesla Inc's shares rose 0.3%, after China Merchants Bank International said Tesla's sales in China in November were boosted by price cuts and incentives offered on its Model 3 and Model Y.

Data on the day was mixed as the ADP National Employment report showed private employment increased by 127,000 in November, below expectations of 200,000 jobs, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates.

The Labor Department's closely watched nonfarm payrolls data is due on Friday. A report showed U.S. job openings falling to 10.334 million in October, against 10.687 million in the prior month.

Another reading showed the U.S. economy rebounded more strongly than initially thought in the third quarter.

"A mixed bag this morning. So I don't really make much out of that, I'd like to see what Powell has to say," Saluzzi added.

At 12:07 p.m. ET the Dow was down 157.90 points, or 0.47%, at 33,694.63, the S&P 500 was down 5.02 points, or 0.13%, at 3,952.61, and the Nasdaq was up 29.04 points, or 0.26%, at 11,012.81.

3M Co fell 3.1% amid weakness in its consumer-facing businesses.

Biogen Inc jumped 4.2% after its experimental Alzheimer's drug slowed cognitive decline in a closely watched trial.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.15-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 120 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Devik Jain & Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -3.67% 121.69 Delayed Quote.-28.99%
ALPHABET INC. 0.93% 96.17 Delayed Quote.-34.28%
APPLE INC. -0.22% 140.86 Delayed Quote.-18.78%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.39% 0.67147 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
BIOGEN INC. 3.78% 302.425 Delayed Quote.21.46%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.19628 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.30% 0.7383 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 0.29% 34.96 End-of-day quote.-28.23%
DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 0.68% 88.6 Delayed Quote.18.76%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.69% 33629.31 Real-time Quote.-6.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.03309 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.24% 0.012281 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.59% 241.99 Delayed Quote.-28.12%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.04% 10985.26 Real-time Quote.-29.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.63% 0.62404 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
TESLA, INC. 0.16% 181.24 Delayed Quote.-48.67%
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 B - -
Net income 2022 62 959 M - -
Net cash 2022 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 234 B 1 234 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 95,19 $
Average target price 128,86 $
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-34.28%1 233 566
BAIDU, INC.-33.03%34 430
NAVER CORPORATION-51.78%20 608
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-43.66%20 369
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 840
GURUNAVI, INC.1.18%170