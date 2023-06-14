EDPR, Google Sign Power Purchase Agreement for Solar Energy

By Giulia Petroni



EDP Renovaveis has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with Alphabet's Google to sell part of the renewable energy generated by a solar project in the Netherlands.

The Portuguese energy company said Wednesday that the energy will be generated by a portfolio of four solar photovoltaic projects that are planned to start operations in 2023 and 2024.

Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 0450ET