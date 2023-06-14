Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
2023-06-13
123.90 USD   +0.06%
04:51aEDPR, Google Sign Power Purchase Agreement for Solar Energy
DJ
04:05aEU's Vestager to hold news conference, focus expected on Alphabet’s Google
RE
04:05aEu antitrust chief vestager to hold news conference 1046 gmt, fo…
RE
EDPR, Google Sign Power Purchase Agreement for Solar Energy

06/14/2023
By Giulia Petroni

EDP Renovaveis has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with Alphabet's Google to sell part of the renewable energy generated by a solar project in the Netherlands.

The Portuguese energy company said Wednesday that the energy will be generated by a portfolio of four solar photovoltaic projects that are planned to start operations in 2023 and 2024.

Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 0450ET

