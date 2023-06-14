EDPR, Google Sign Power Purchase Agreement for Solar Energy

By Giulia Petroni
EDP Renovaveis has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with Alphabet's Google to sell part of the renewable energy generated by a solar project in the Netherlands.
The Portuguese energy company said Wednesday that the energy will be generated by a portfolio of four solar photovoltaic projects that are planned to start operations in 2023 and 2024.
Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.
