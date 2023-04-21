EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as -2

Google said the new unit, Google DeepMind, would combine the existing Brain and DeepMind research groups into one team. The unit will be led by Demis Hassabis, the co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, which Google purchased for about $500 million in 2014.

Twitter Begins Removing Legacy Blue Check Marks

Legacy verified Twitter users began losing their blue check marks Thursday, as the social-media platform moved to end its previous system for authenticating users in favor of paid subscriptions.

Celebrities who suggested they wouldn't subscribe when legacy verification went away include Chrissy Teigen, Mark Hamill, Dionne Warwick and "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander. All four appeared to have lost their blue checks as of Thursday.

Expected Major Events for Friday

05:30/IRL: Mar WPI

06:00/UK: Mar UK monthly retail sales figures

06:00/DEN: Apr Business tendency survey

07:15/FRA: Apr France Flash PMI

07:30/GER: Apr Germany Flash PMI

08:00/POL: Mar Agricultural prices

08:00/POL: Mar Average gross wages

08:00/EU: Apr Eurozone Flash PMI

08:30/UK: Apr Flash UK PMI

09:00/EU: Annual General government deficit and debt - 1st notification

