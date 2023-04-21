EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as -2

Google said the new unit, Google DeepMind, would combine the existing Brain and DeepMind research groups into one team. The unit will be led by Demis Hassabis, the co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, which Google purchased for about $500 million in 2014.
Twitter Begins Removing Legacy Blue Check Marks
Legacy verified Twitter users began losing their blue check marks Thursday, as the social-media platform moved to end its previous system for authenticating users in favor of paid subscriptions.
Celebrities who suggested they wouldn't subscribe when legacy verification went away include Chrissy Teigen, Mark Hamill, Dionne Warwick and "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander. All four appeared to have lost their blue checks as of Thursday.
Expected Major Events for Friday
05:30/IRL: Mar WPI
06:00/UK: Mar UK monthly retail sales figures
06:00/DEN: Apr Business tendency survey
07:15/FRA: Apr France Flash PMI
07:30/GER: Apr Germany Flash PMI
08:00/POL: Mar Agricultural prices
08:00/POL: Mar Average gross wages
08:00/EU: Apr Eurozone Flash PMI
08:30/UK: Apr Flash UK PMI
09:00/EU: Annual General government deficit and debt - 1st notification
