  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:51 2023-04-20 pm EDT
105.77 USD   +0.45%
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Sentiment Weakens
DJ
04/20News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as -2-

04/21/2023 | 12:17am EDT
Google said the new unit, Google DeepMind, would combine the existing Brain and DeepMind research groups into one team. The unit will be led by Demis Hassabis, the co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, which Google purchased for about $500 million in 2014.


Twitter Begins Removing Legacy Blue Check Marks

Legacy verified Twitter users began losing their blue check marks Thursday, as the social-media platform moved to end its previous system for authenticating users in favor of paid subscriptions.

Celebrities who suggested they wouldn't subscribe when legacy verification went away include Chrissy Teigen, Mark Hamill, Dionne Warwick and "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander. All four appeared to have lost their blue checks as of Thursday.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Friday

05:30/IRL: Mar WPI

06:00/UK: Mar UK monthly retail sales figures

06:00/DEN: Apr Business tendency survey

07:15/FRA: Apr France Flash PMI

07:30/GER: Apr Germany Flash PMI

08:00/POL: Mar Agricultural prices

08:00/POL: Mar Average gross wages

08:00/EU: Apr Eurozone Flash PMI

08:30/UK: Apr Flash UK PMI

09:00/EU: Annual General government deficit and debt - 1st notification

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 0016ET

04/20Technology Shares Drop as Tesla Report Drags on Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04/20Alphabet : An update on certain reporting and disclosure topics in our Q1 2023 earnings - ..
PU
04/20Alphabet : 04.20.2023 An update on certain reporting and disclosure topics in our Q1 2023 ..
PU
04/20Alphabet Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Sector Update: Tech Stocks Declining in Late Trading
MT
04/20Google Forms Google DeepMind From Merging Two Research Groups
MT
04/20Trending : Alphabet Is Combining Its AI Businesses
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 260 M - -
Net cash 2023 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 352 B 1 352 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
EV / Sales 2024 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 105,29 $
Average target price 127,93 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.19.34%1 339 246
BAIDU, INC.11.42%44 798
NAVER CORPORATION7.94%21 564
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.98%20 878
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-10.46%145
