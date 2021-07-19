EQS-News : Google to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider

Log in
Google to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider

07/19/2021 | 11:07pm EDT
EQS-News / 19/07/2021 / 23:06 EST/EDT 
Google to Become Symphony's Primary Cloud Provider 
SUNNYVALE, CA, NEW YORK, NY & LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Symphony, the leading markets' infrastructure 
and technology platform, today announced that it has selected Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider. Under the 
multi-year deal, Symphony will migrate its platform, which serves more than 1,000 top financial services firms, onto 
Google Cloud, providing customers with global, reliable, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure. 
"Our client base operates in a highly regulated environment, and our choice of cloud provider is not a minor decision," 
Symphony CEO Brad Levy said. "Our secure and compliant collaboration platform was key in getting financial institutions 
comfortable with the cloud. Our choice of Google Cloud at this stage in Symphony's journey confirms our confidence in 
their architecture, the way they conduct their business, and the trust in the relationship we've established after 
working together for almost seven years." 
"We're proud to support Symphony in its cloud journey. The combination of Symphony's innovative and secure 
communications platform with Google Cloud's scale and leading AI/ML capabilities will provide incredible value for 
financial services institutions across the globe," said Zac Maufe, managing director, Google Cloud, Financial Services. 
Symphony expects to start the migration of its communications platform and clients to Google Cloud in Q4 2021, with the 
goal to complete its migration in approximately one year. 
"Symphony, Google Cloud and each financial firm will work closely to ensure the success of each migration," said 
Dietmar Fauser, Symphony's chief information officer. 
In its commitment to deliver networked market infrastructure, Levy has previously shared that Symphony would buy, 
partner with, or acquire strategic assets for the company and the industry. On June 24, Symphony announced it had 
acquired the trader voice and electronic communication company Cloud 9 Technologies. In the last year, the company has 
also established partnerships with Genesis Global, Access Fintech, and AI-powered Saphyre. 
About Symphony 
Symphony is the most secure and compliant markets' infrastructure and technology platform, where solutions are built or 
integrated to standardize, automate and innovate financial services workflows. The Symphony platform is a vibrant 
community of over half a million financial professionals from 500+ market participants with a trusted directory. It is 
powering over 2,000 community built applications and bots. The company was founded in 2014 and has raised USD510 million 
from institutional investors. For more information, visit www.symphony.com. 
Press contact: Odette Maher, Head of Global Communications, odette.maher@symphony.com, +44 (0) 7747 420807 
About Google Cloud 
Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, 
platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge 
technology - all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to 
Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems. 
Press Contact: 
Jane Khodos 
janekhodos@google.com 
press@google.com 
SOURCE: Symphony Communication Services, LLC 
 
19/07/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220125&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 23:06 ET (03:06 GMT)

