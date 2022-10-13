EU ANTITRUST CHARGES LIKELY TO BE SENT TO GOOGLE EARLY…

Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
2022-10-13
95.90 USD   -1.70%
10:30aExclusive-EU antitrust regulators preparing charges against Google over adtech -sources
RE
RE
RE
10/13/2022 | 10:22am EDT
© Reuters 2022
RE
RE
RE
09:48aField Trip Health & Wellness Releases New Version of Psychedelic App
MT
09:12aBig Tech's hiring freeze unlocks rich talent pool for U.S. startups
RE
09:10aFutures tumble after hot inflation data
RE
08:24aDigital World Acquisition Shares Rise Pre-Bell After Inclusion of Truth Social App in G..
MT
07:28aWall St futures edge higher ahead of inflation data
RE
06:19aMarketScreener's World Press Review : October 13, 20..
MS
04:24aTata Teleservices to Offer Google Workspace to Businesses through Google Cloud
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 289 B - -
Net income 2022 68 090 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 277 B 1 277 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 97,56 $
Average target price 141,48 $
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-32.65%1 277 133
BAIDU, INC.-27.77%37 135
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-42.39%19 711
NAVER CORPORATION-57.20%16 989
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.7.08%170