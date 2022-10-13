Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Alphabet Inc.
News
Summary
GOOGL
US02079K3059
ALPHABET INC.
(GOOGL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
10:31 2022-10-13 am EDT
95.90
USD
-1.70%
10:30a
Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators preparing charges against Google over adtech -sources
RE
10:22a
Eu antitrust charges likely to be sent to google early…
RE
10:22a
Eu antitrust regulators preparing charges against alph…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
EU ANTITRUST CHARGES LIKELY TO BE SENT TO GOOGLE EARLY…
10/13/2022 | 10:22am EDT
EXCLUSIVE-EU ANTITRUST CHARGES LIKELY TO BE SENT TO GOOGLE EARLY NEXT YEAR -SOURCE
© Reuters 2022
All news about ALPHABET INC.
10:30a
Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators preparing charges against Google over adtech -sources
RE
09:48a
Field Trip Health & Wellness Releases New Version of Psychedelic App
MT
09:12a
Big Tech's hiring freeze unlocks rich talent pool for U.S. startups
RE
09:10a
Futures tumble after hot inflation data
RE
08:24a
Digital World Acquisition Shares Rise Pre-Bell After Inclusion of Truth Social App in G..
MT
07:28a
Wall St futures edge higher ahead of inflation data
RE
06:19a
MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 13, 20..
04:24a
Tata Teleservices to Offer Google Workspace to Businesses through Google Cloud
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
10/11
Credit Suisse Lowers Alphabet' PT to $134 from $140, Says Advertiser Conversations for ..
MT
10/10
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Alphabet's Price Target to $135 From $145, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
10/07
Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Alphabet to $146 From $150, Citing Weakening Ad Spen..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
289 B
-
-
Net income 2022
68 090 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
131 B
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
19,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 277 B
1 277 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,96x
EV / Sales 2023
3,52x
Nbr of Employees
174 014
Free-Float
89,4%
More Financials
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
51
Last Close Price
97,56 $
Average target price
141,48 $
Spread / Average Target
45,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy
Chairman
John L Doerr
Independent Director
Ann Mather
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.
-32.65%
1 277 133
BAIDU, INC.
-27.77%
37 135
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
-42.39%
19 711
NAVER CORPORATION
-57.20%
16 989
YANDEX N.V.
0.00%
6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.
7.08%
170
More Results
