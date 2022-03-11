EU and U.K. Open Antitrust Probes Into Google-Facebook Ad Deal

By Sam Schechner

The European Union and the U.K. are ramping up their parallel crackdowns on big tech companies, opening formal antitrust investigations into whether Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. sought to illegally fix prices in digital advertising.

The European Commission--the EU's top antitrust enforcer--said Friday that it and the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority are each investigating a once-secret 2018 deal, known as Jedi Blue, that emerged as part of a lawsuit brought a year and a half ago by a group of U.S. states led by Texas.

The Texas lawsuit argues that Google gave Meta special terms and access to its ad server, a ubiquitous tool for allocating advertising space across the web, in return for Facebook abandoning a rival advertising technology that could have undermined Google's control over online ads.

Neither Google nor Meta immediately responded to requests for comment

Both Google and Meta have disputed the Texas lawsuit's characterization of their deal and said that Google didn't give Meta or its properties preferential treatment.

