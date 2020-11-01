Log in
ALPHABET INC.

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
EU antitrust chief does not see breakup of tech giants-paper

11/01/2020 | 04:22am EST

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Splitting up large tech companies such as Google and Facebook will not be necessary, Europe's antitrust chief was quoted as saying on Sunday.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is due to announce new draft rules for the digital sector on Dec. 2 and will then have to reconcile her proposal with those from member countries and the European Parliament.

On Thursday, she said she would propose new powers for enforcers to tackle market failures in digital markets and to stop new ones from emerging.

However, Vestager told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagzeitung newspaper that she did not think breaking up the companies would be needed, although the European Union could use this step in an extreme case.

"It will never come to that," she told the newspaper in an interview. "Up until now we haven't had any cases that could lead to such a move."

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has said the proposed rules include forcing tech giants to break up or sell some of their European operations if their market dominance is deemed to threaten the interests of customers and smaller rivals. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.80% 1616.11 Delayed Quote.20.67%
APPLE INC. -5.60% 108.86 Delayed Quote.48.29%
FACEBOOK INC -6.31% 263.11 Delayed Quote.28.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 178 B - -
Net income 2020 35 591 M - -
Net cash 2020 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 142 B 1 142 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,71x
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 132 121
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 854,68 $
Last Close Price 1 616,11 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.20.67%1 142 024
BAIDU, INC.5.26%45 380
NAVER CORPORATION55.50%37 114
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION57.29%33 029
YANDEX32.38%20 287
SOGOU INC.95.60%3 450
