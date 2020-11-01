EU antitrust chief does not see breakup of tech giants-paper

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Splitting up large tech companies
such as Google and Facebook will not be
necessary, Europe's antitrust chief was quoted as saying on
Sunday.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is due
to announce new draft rules for the digital sector on Dec. 2 and
will then have to reconcile her proposal with those from member
countries and the European Parliament.
On Thursday, she said she would propose new powers for
enforcers to tackle market failures in digital markets and to
stop new ones from emerging.
However, Vestager told the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagzeitung newspaper that she did not think breaking up the
companies would be needed, although the European Union could use
this step in an extreme case.
"It will never come to that," she told the newspaper in an
interview. "Up until now we haven't had any cases that could
lead to such a move."
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has said the
proposed rules include forcing tech giants to break up or sell
some of their European operations if their market dominance is
deemed to threaten the interests of customers and smaller
rivals.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Angus MacSwan)