    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:49 2022-09-13 pm EDT
104.58 USD   +0.24%
EU court backs EU antitrust decision against Google, trims fine

09/14/2022 | 04:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tour of Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Europe's second-top court on Wednesday upheld an EU antitrust decision against Alphabet unit Google for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals but trimmed the record fine to 4.125 billion euros ($4.12 billion) from 4.34 billion.

"The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said.

"In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of EUR4.125 billion on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission," judges said.

The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

($1 = 1.0012 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Bart Meijers in Amsterdam)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 B - -
Net income 2022 68 283 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 367 B 1 367 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-27.98%1 366 851
BAIDU, INC.-11.75%45 373
NAVER CORPORATION-36.99%25 667
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-36.69%22 049
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.10.61%179