EU court backs EU antitrust decision against Google, trims fine

"The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said.

"In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of EUR4.125 billion on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission," judges said.

The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

($1 = 1.0012 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Bart Meijers in Amsterdam)