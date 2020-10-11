Log in
ALPHABET INC.

EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms

10/11/2020 | 05:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

(Reuters) - European Union regulators are making a 'hit list' of up to 20 large internet companies, potentially including Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet's Google, that will be facing new and tougher rules aimed at curbing their market power, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/34NZ3lW.

The big technology platforms will have to comply with tougher regulation than smaller competitors, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

New rules will force the companies to share data with rivals and be more transparent on how they gather information, the report said.

The list will be made based on parameters like market share and number of users, the newspaper said, adding that the exact number of companies and the precise criteria for the list was still being discussed.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.82% 1510.45 Delayed Quote.12.77%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.01% 3286.65 Delayed Quote.77.86%
APPLE INC. 1.74% 116.97 Delayed Quote.59.33%
FACEBOOK INC 0.26% 264.45 Delayed Quote.28.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 848 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 029 B 1 029 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 748,25 $
Last Close Price 1 510,45 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.12.77%1 028 945
BAIDU, INC.0.07%43 143
NAVER CORPORATION61.39%38 276
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION66.38%34 590
YANDEX40.10%21 456
SOGOU INC.95.16%3 442
