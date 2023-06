June 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* EUROPEAN UNION ANTITRUST REGULATORS ARE CONSIDERING PURSUING A BREAKUP OF GOOGLE'S ADVERTISING-TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS - WSJ

* THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION IS EXPECTED AS SOON AS WEDNESDAY TO FILE A FORMAL ANTITRUST COMPLAINT AGAINST GOOGLE - WSJ Source text for Eikon: [ID: https://on.wsj.com/3qCeiwW] Further company coverage: