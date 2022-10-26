European stocks slip from 1-month highs on weak tech earnings

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Tech sector among biggest decliners in Europe
ASM drops after warning about China sales
Heineken slides as sales miss estimates
Oct 26 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday,
led by technology stocks, as disappointing results from Wall
Street giants and a warning from Dutch semiconductor supplier
ASM added to concerns about slowing economic growth.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% after
hitting more than a one-month high in the previous session on
hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its pace of
interest-rate hikes.
Technology stocks were the among biggest decliners,
down 1.7%, after weak results from megacap companies including
Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc.
Further, ASM International tumbled 8.2% after the
chip supplier said it expected new U.S. export restrictions to
weigh heavily on its sales in China.
"Our economists predict recession for the U.S., eurozone and
the U.K. in 2023. We suggest this is likely to pose a
significant headwind to corporate profits," Berenberg analysts
said in a note.
"Consensus 2023E net income growth estimates for the S&P
500, STOXX 600 and FTSE All-Share remain comfortably in positive
territory. This is inconsistent with leading macro indicators
and suggests further downgrades are likely in coming quarters."
A recent survey signalled a sharp contraction in European
business activity in October amid surging inflation and rising
interest rates, but hopes that the Federal Reserve will hit
pause after a rate-hike spree this year and some upbeat earnings
have supported markets recently.
Analysts expect European companies to post a profit growth a
31.3% in the third quarter, as per Refinitiv data, a slight
improvement from the 28.4% forecast last week.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is widely expected to
push ahead with another 75 bps rate increase on Thursday in an
attempt to tame inflation, taking the deposit rate to 1.5%, its
highest since early 2009.
Heineken NV slumped 7.3% after the world's
second-largest brewery reported a lower-than-expected rise in
beer sales in the third quarter and said it has seen signs of
slowdown in demand in some European markets.
Norwegian fish farmers gained, with shares of SalMar
, Mowi and Leroy Seafood Group up in
the range of 4.6% and 8.1%.
A trader pointed to a local media report suggesting the
Norwegian finance minister is considering adjusting the new
salmon tax.
