Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources

06/18/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google could face its biggest regulatory threat, with EU antitrust regulators set to open a formal investigation into its lucrative digital advertising business before the end of the year, said people familiar with the matter.

It would mark a new front by the EU competition enforcer against Google. It has in the last decade fined the company more than 8 billion euros ($9.8 billion) for blocking rivals in online shopping, Android smartphones and online advertising.

An EU probe would focus on Google's position vis-a-vis advertisers, publishers, intermediaries and rivals, one of the people said, indicating deeper scrutiny than the French antitrust agency's case concluded last week.

Google made $147 billion in revenue from online ads last year, more than any other company in the world. Ads on its properties, including search, YouTube and Gmail, accounted for the bulk of sales and profits.

About 16% of revenue came from its display or network business, in which other media companies use Google technology to sell ads on their website and apps.

Both units are under fire. The U.S. Justice Department, joined by some states, sued Google last year for abusing its dominance in search ads. A group of states led by Texas in a later lawsuit focused on anti-competitive behaviour on the network side of the house.

France last week settled with Google for $268 million and various commitments over similar allegations related to the network business, and the unit also must work closely with Britain's competition regulator on upcoming software changes as part of a settlement reached days later.

The Commission declined to comment. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A new EU inquiry could end up targeting all of Google's ad empire. Market researcher eMarketer expects Google to control 27% of global online ad spending this year, including 57% for search ads and 10% of display.

While the numbers may not look monopolistic at first blush, advertisers and rivals contend that Google's various software play a role in so many facets of the market that the company is impossible to avoid.

They say Google takes advantage of the dependence buyers, sellers and intermediaries have on it to extract high fees from all sides and block rivals from fairly competing with it.

In a questionnaire sent to Google rivals and third parties earlier this year and seen by Reuters, the EU watchdog asked if advertisers receive rebates when they use Google intermediaries which allow advertisers or media agencies to buy advertising inventory from many sources.

The Commission should conclude ongoing cases before starting new ones, said Thomas Hoppner, a partner at law firm Hausfeld, and who advises several complainants against Google.

"From the practitioner's point of view and from the industry's point of view, it appears equally important to bring investigations into local search and Google's job search to an end when other authorities have opened investigations into Google's adtech," he said.

($1 = 0.8399 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco; editing by David Evans, Chizu Nomiyama and Louise Heavens)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02:33pEXCLUSIVE : Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - s..
RE
01:19pGoogle adtech business to face formal EU probe -sources
RE
01:10pALPHABET  : 'Quadruple witching' Friday to see $818 billion single stock options..
RE
09:44aMARKET CHATTER : Google's Digital Ad Business May Face EU Antitrust Investigatio..
MT
09:07aMARKET CHATTER : EU Watchdog to Launch Investigation Into Google's Ad Business
MT
07:50aALPHABET  : Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end -so..
RE
07:45aSTREET COLOR : EU Antitrust Regulators Reportedly Set to Open Formal Investigati..
MT
06:32aGoogle Faces EU Antitrust Probe -Reuters
DJ
05:05aExclusive - Google searches for new measure of skin tones to curb bias in pro..
RE
05:00aAlphabet inc's google says exploring alternatives to industry-standard test f..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 B - -
Net income 2021 58 816 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 662 B 1 662 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 139 995
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 797,91 $
Last Close Price 2 434,87 $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.38.93%1 661 709
BAIDU, INC.-14.19%65 615
NAVER CORPORATION36.07%50 981
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-14.46%38 148
YANDEX N.V.0.30%24 905
SOGOU INC.3.44%3 269