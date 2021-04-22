Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/22 12:50:40 pm
2278.675 USD   +0.01%
10:46aALPHABET  : Jefferies Adjusts Alphabet's Price Target to $2,700 From $2,400, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10:40aVIVENDI  : Strong Increase in Revenues for the -2-
DJ
09:15aALPHABET INC.  : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Two U.S. senators make new push to advance self-driving cars

04/22/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Cyber Command examine in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators are working to attach legislation to allow automakers to deploy tens of thousands of self-driving vehicles on U.S. roads to a bipartisan China bill, a significant reform that could help speed the commercial use of automated vehicles.

Senators Gary Peters, a Democrat, and John Thune, a Republican, have circulated a draft amendment seen by Reuters that would grant the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the power to initially exempt 15,000 self-driving vehicles per manufacturer from safety standards written with human drivers in mind, a figure that would rise to 80,000 within three years.

The pair hope to win Senate Commerce Committee approval for their amendment on Wednesday when the panel takes up a bill to provide $100 billion in funding for science and technology research and development over concerns about maintaining U.S. competitiveness with China.

The amendment would also allow self-driving companies to disable human driving controls in vehicles when in full self-driving mode.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
10:46aALPHABET  : Jefferies Adjusts Alphabet's Price Target to $2,700 From $2,400, Kee..
MT
10:40aVIVENDI  : Strong Increase in Revenues for the -2-
DJ
09:15aALPHABET INC.  : quaterly earnings release
04:39aTelkomsel eyes additional $300 million investment in Gojek - executive
RE
01:22aSAP  : says new cloud package a hit, confirms outlook
RE
01:11aSAP says new cloud package a hit, confirms outlook
RE
12:58aMARKET CHATTER : Taiwan's Quanta Computers Hit by $50 Million Ransomware Attack
MT
04/21U.S. senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance
RE
04/21Correction to Apple, Google Come Under Fire
DJ
04/21Apple, Google Come Under Fire at Senate Antitrust Hearing
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 226 B - -
Net income 2021 47 046 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 541 B 1 541 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,22x
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 450,71 $
Last Close Price 2 278,35 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.30.00%1 541 153
BAIDU, INC.-0.74%75 898
NAVER CORPORATION30.09%50 183
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-13.20%37 979
YANDEX N.V.-12.75%21 565
SOGOU INC.3.56%3 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ