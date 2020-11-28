FACTBOX-The Biden Cabinet: President-elect begins to build a team

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Democratic President-elect
Joe Biden has begun nominating the members of his Cabinet and
White House, working to fulfill his promise to build an
administration that reflects the nation's diversity.
Biden named members of his foreign policy and national
security team this week, appointing experienced figures aligned
with his pledge to restore the United States' global ties and
standing as a world leader.
He is expected to announce members of his economic policy
team next week, led by former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen
as Treasury secretary.
Here are some recent important picks and top contenders for
prominent positions, according to Reuters reporting:
SECRETARY OF STATE: ANTHONY BLINKEN
A longtime Biden confidant who served as No. 2 at the State
Department and as deputy national security adviser in President
Barack Obama's administration, Blinken was named Biden's choice
for secretary of state by the president-elect's campaign on
Monday.
NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: JAKE SULLIVAN
Biden’s national security adviser when he served as vice
president to President Barack Obama, Sullivan also served as
deputy chief of staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He
was named Biden's national security adviser on Monday.
HOMELAND SECURITY: ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS
A Cuba-born lawyer will be the first Latino and first
immigrant to head the department if confirmed as secretary of
homeland security, after Biden's campaign announced his
nomination on Monday. As head of Citizenship and Immigration
Services under Obama, Mayorkas led implementation of the
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for so-called
Dreamers, who were brought to the United States illegally as
children. DACA drew Republican criticism and could lead to
Republican opposition against Mayorkas in the Senate.
DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: AVRIL HAINES
Deputy national security adviser under Obama, and previously
the first woman to serve as CIA deputy director, Haines is
Biden's nominee for director of national intelligence. Haines
held several posts at Columbia University after leaving the
Obama administration in 2017.
AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD
Biden's nominee to become the next U.S. ambassador to the
United Nations is Thomas-Greenfield, who will take on a job
Biden plans to restore to a Cabinet level. She is a Black woman
who served as Obama's top diplomat on Africa from 2013 to 2017,
leading U.S. policy in sub-Saharan Africa during the West
African Ebola outbreak.
SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: JOHN KERRY
Former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Kerry will act as
“climate czar” in the Biden Administration, the
president-elect's campaign announced on Monday. Kerry helped
negotiate the Paris climate deal that Biden wants to re-join.
TREASURY SECRETARY: JANET YELLEN
The former Fed chair is believed to be the choice for
Treasury secretary. She deepened the central bank's focus on
workers and inequality and has remained active in policy debates
at the Brookings Institution think-tank since Republican
President Donald Trump replaced her as head of the central bank
in 2018.
DEFENSE SECRETARY
Michele Flournoy - She is the consensus front-runner for the
job, which would make her the first woman to lead the Pentagon.
Flournoy served as a top Defense Department official in the Bill
Clinton and Barack Obama administrations, advised Biden's
campaign on defense issues and co-founded a consulting firm with
Blinken.
Tammy Duckworth - The U.S. senator from Illinois, who was
considered as a possible Biden running mate, lost both her legs
when her helicopter came under fire while she was an Army
officer in Iraq in 2004. Duckworth was an assistant secretary of
veterans affairs under Obama and would be the first
Thai-American member of the Cabinet.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Sally Yates - A former deputy attorney general, Yates was
briefly the acting attorney general early in Trump's term before
being fired for insubordination for refusing to defend travel
restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.
Doug Jones - A former federal prosecutor with a strong civil
rights record, he won a U.S. Senate seat in a 2017 special
election in deeply conservative Alabama. Jones was defeated this
year by Republican Tommy Tuberville, a former college football
coach.
ENERGY SECRETARY
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall - A former adviser to Biden when
he was in the U.S. Senate, she served in the Obama
administration as deputy secretary of energy, where she led an
initiative to address cyber and physical challenges to the power
grid. Sherwood-Randall is now a professor at the Georgia
Institute of Technology.
Arun Majumdar - He was the first director of the U.S.
Department of Energy's agency that promotes and funds research
and development of advanced energy technologies, and also served
as acting undersecretary of energy from March 2011 to June 2012.
He also worked at Alphabet Inc's Google as vice
president for energy before joining Stanford University's
faculty.
Jay Inslee - He focused on climate change during his failed
presidential bid in 2019, but was re-elected to a third term as
governor of Washington state this year. Inslee has been pushed
for consideration in the Cabinet by environmental activists
given his efforts to pass a carbon tax and clean-fuels standard.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY
Heather McTeer Toney - A former regional administrator of
the EPA under Obama, the clean-air activist is national field
director for Moms Clean Air Force. A favorite of progressives,
Toney has advocated and trained diverse officials on leadership
and climate in over 15 countries including Kenya, France,
Portugal, Nigeria and Senegal.
Mary Nichols - The former assistant administrator for the
EPA during Clinton's administration is chairwoman of
California's Air Resources Board, which regulates air pollution
in the state.
CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY
Michael Morell - He was the CIA's deputy director and acting
director of the agency twice under Obama. Morell is now the
chairman of the geopolitical risk practice at Beacon Global
Strategies, a Washington consulting firm.
Tom Donilon - The veteran diplomat and former national
security adviser under Obama helped steer a White House agenda
that increased the U.S. focus on the relationship with Asia.
Donilon, a longtime adviser to Biden, worked on Biden's first
presidential campaign in 1988.
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Vivek Murthy - A physician and former surgeon general,
Murphy has gained prominence in recent months as co-chairman of
Biden's advisory board on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic,
which the president-elect has pledged to make his top priority
on taking office.
Mandy Cohen - A physician who serves as the secretary of
North Carolina's Health and Human Services Department, where she
has been a major advocate for expanding Medicaid, the government
health insurance program for low-income Americans. Cohen served
as the chief operating officer at the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services in the Obama administration.
David Kessler - The former commissioner of the Food and Drug
Administration has been a co-chair of Biden's advisory board on
the coronavirus pandemic. As head of the FDA, Kessler cut the
time needed to approve drugs to treat AIDS and moved to try to
regulate the tobacco industry.
CHIEF OF STAFF: RON KLAIN
A longtime Biden adviser with experience in responding to
the Ebola pandemic, Klain was picked for the chief of staff role
that sets the president's agenda.
(Reporting by Julia Harte, John Whitesides, Mark Hosenball,
Howard Schneider, Sarah N. Lynch, Arshad Mohammed, Phillip
Stewart, Valerie Volcovici, David Brunnstrom, Michelle Nichols
and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Marguerita
Choy)