FACTBOX-The Biden administration: Cabinet starts to take form

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Democratic President-elect
Joe Biden will begin naming members of his Cabinet this week,
appointing experts with deep foreign policy experience to key
posts in line with his pledge to restore America's global ties
and standing as a world leader.
Some of the expected appointees also reflect Biden's promise
to build an administration that reflects the diversity of the
United States. He will announce the first of his Cabinet picks
on Tuesday, according to incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron
Klain.
Here are some recent important picks and top
contenders for prominent positions, according to Reuters
reporting.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Antony Blinken - Biden could name Blinken secretary of state
as early as Tuesday, sources close to Biden say. Blinken is a
longtime Biden confidant who served as No. 2 at the State
Department and as deputy national security adviser in President
Barack Obama's administration, in which Biden served as vice
president.
NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER
Jake Sullivan - The likely choice of Blinken as secretary of
state leaves Sullivan as Biden's top choice for U.S. national
security adviser, a source told Reuters. Sullivan served as
Biden’s national security adviser during the Obama
administration and also as deputy chief of staff to Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton.
AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS
Linda Thomas-Greenfield - Thomas-Greenfield is the leading
contender for the job of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations,
media outlets reported Sunday, citing Democratic sources close
to Biden. She is a Black woman who served as Obama's top
diplomat on Africa from 2013 to 2017, leading U.S. policy in
sub-Saharan Africa during the West African Ebola
outbreak.
TREASURY SECRETARY
Biden said last week he has chosen a treasury secretary and
will announce the pick by Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Janet Yellen - The former Fed chair is believed to be the
top candidate for Treasury Secretary in Democratic and monetary
policy circles. She deepened the central bank's focus on workers
and inequality and has remained active in policy debates at the
Brookings Institution think-tank since Republican President
Donald Trump replaced her as head of the central bank in 2018.
Lael Brainard - She is a member of the Federal Reserve Board
of Governors and a former undersecretary for international
affairs during the 2009 global financial crisis. Brainard has
voted against regulatory rollbacks on banks but could face
criticism from liberals who want a less moderate choice.
Sarah Bloom Raskin - She formerly served as a Fed governor
and deputy Treasury secretary, the only woman so far to hold the
second-in-command role at the agency. A lawyer and former state
financial regulator in Maryland, she has worked in finance, and
currently serves as a director with Vanguard, the investment
giant with $6 trillion in assets under management.
DEFENSE SECRETARY
Michele Flournoy - She is the consensus front-runner for the
job, which would make her the first woman to lead the Pentagon.
Flournoy served as a top Defense Department official in the Bill
Clinton and Barack Obama administrations, advised Biden's
campaign on defense issues and co-founded a consulting firm with
Blinken.
Tammy Duckworth - The U.S. senator from Illinois, who was
considered as a possible Biden running mate, lost both her legs
when her helicopter came under fire while she was an Army
officer in Iraq in 2004. Duckworth was an assistant secretary of
veterans affairs under Obama and would be the first
Thai-American member of the Cabinet.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Sally Yates - A former deputy attorney general, Yates was
briefly the acting attorney general early in Trump's term before
being fired for insubordination for refusing to defend travel
restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.
Doug Jones - A former federal prosecutor with a strong civil
rights record, he won a U.S. Senate seat in a 2017 special
election in deeply conservative Alabama. Jones was defeated this
year by Republican Tommy Tuberville, a former college football
coach.
ENERGY SECRETARY
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall - A former adviser to Biden when
he was in the U.S. Senate, she served in the Obama
administration as deputy secretary of energy, where she led an
initiative to address cyber and physical challenges to the power
grid. Sherwood-Randall is now a professor at the Georgia
Institute of Technology.
Arun Majumdar - He was the first director of the U.S.
Department of Energy's agency that promotes and funds research
and development of advanced energy technologies, and also served
as acting undersecretary of energy from March 2011 to June 2012.
He also worked at Alphabet Inc's Google as vice
president for energy before joining Stanford University's
faculty.
Jay Inslee - He focused on climate change during his failed
presidential bid in 2019, but was re-elected to a third term as
governor of Washington state this year. Inslee has been pushed
for consideration in the Cabinet by environmental activists
given his efforts to pass a carbon tax and clean-fuels standard.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY
Heather McTeer Toney - A former regional administrator of
the EPA under Obama, the clean-air activist is national field
director for Moms Clean Air Force. A favorite of progressives,
Toney has advocated and trained diverse officials on leadership
and climate in over 15 countries including Kenya, France,
Portugal, Nigeria and Senegal.
Mary Nichols - The former assistant administrator for the
EPA during Clinton's administration is chairwoman of
California's Air Resources Board, which regulates air pollution
in the state.
CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY
Michael Morell - He was the CIA's deputy director and acting
director of the agency twice under Obama. Morell is now the
chairman of the geopolitical risk practice at Beacon Global
Strategies, a Washington consulting firm.
Avril Haines - She was the deputy national security adviser
under Obama, and previously the first woman to serve as CIA
deputy director. Haines held several posts at Columbia
University after leaving the Obama administration in 2017.
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Vivek Murthy - A physician and former surgeon general,
Murphy has gained prominence in recent months as co-chairman of
Biden's advisory board on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic,
which the president-elect has pledged to make his top priority
on taking office.
Mandy Cohen - A physician who serves as the secretary of
North Carolina's Health and Human Services Department, where she
has been a major advocate for expanding Medicaid, the government
health insurance program for low-income Americans. Cohen served
as the chief operating officer at the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services in the Obama administration.
David Kessler - The former commissioner of the Food and Drug
Administration has been a co-chair of Biden's advisory board on
the coronavirus pandemic. As head of the FDA, Kessler cut the
time needed to approve drugs to treat AIDS and moved to try to
regulate the tobacco industry.
HOMELAND SECURITY
Alejandro Mayorkas - A Cuban-American lawyer, he would be
the first Latino to head the department. As head of Citizenship
and Immigration Services under Obama, he led implementation of
the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) for
so-called Dreamers, who were brought to the United States
illegally as children. DACA drew Republican criticism and could
lead to Republican opposition in the Senate if he is nominated.
Xavier Becerra - The former congressman succeeded Vice
President-elect Kamala Harris as California attorney general,
where he has won praise at times from progressives, and also
could be considered to replace her in the U.S. Senate.
Lisa Monaco - The former Biden aide on the Senate Judiciary
Committee, where she worked on the Violence Against Women Act,
was also a top adviser on homeland security to Obama. Monaco
served as an assistant attorney general for national security,
and chief of staff to former FBI Director Robert Mueller.
CHIEF OF STAFF
Ron Klain - A longtime Biden adviser with experience in
responding to the Ebola pandemic, Klain was picked for the chief
of staff role that sets the president's agenda.
