FTX's bankruptcy lawyers say they "do not trust" Bahamas government

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto
exchange FTX on Wednesday opposed a demand for internal records
from an insolvent affiliate based in the Bahamas, saying they
"do not trust" the Bahamian government with data that could be
used to siphon off assets from the bankrupt company.
Liquidators of FTX's Bahamian business, FTX Digital Markets,
had asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey to give them access
to the U.S. unit's Slack, Google and Amazon Web Services
accounts and data.
At a court hearing in Delaware, lawyers for FTX asked Dorsey
to deny the request. They argued that Bahamian regulators had
worked with FTX's founder, the recently arrested Sam
Bankman-Fried, to undermine the U.S. bankruptcy case and
withdraw assets to the detriment of some creditors.
FTX attorney James Bromley told Dorsey that the Bahamian
government has previously obtained information from FTX Digital
Market's liquidators and used it to siphon digital assets away
from FTX.
"This is dangerous information," Bromley said. "We do not
trust the Bahamian government."
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) has
previously disputed FTX's "misstatements" about the Bahamian
government's response to FTX's collapse. It did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
Chris Shore, an attorney for the Bahamas-based liquidators,
told Dorsey that the liquidators were not working at the
direction of the Bahamian government. The liquidators are
court-appointed officials working to protect FTX Digital's
creditors, and need some access to data in to do that work,
Shore said.
Dorsey began the hearing by asking whether FTX and the
Bahamas liquidators could reach a compromise on data sharing
before Bromley shot that suggestion down.
Bromley said Bankman-Fried's recent arrest might help
negotiations between FTX and authorities in the Bahamas, but
that he remains wary.
Dorsey suggested that the two sides either find a
mediator or prepare to present evidence at a court hearing in
January.
'FALSE IMPRESSION'
FTX, its hedge fund Alameda Research and dozens of
affiliates filed for U.S. bankruptcy last month after the
trading platform suffered a rush of withdrawals and a rescue
deal failed.
The same week, authorities in the Bahamas, where the company
had its headquarters, appointed liquidators to wind down FTX's
international trading business.
John Ray, who was appointed chief executive of the bankrupt
FTX, told a Congressional committee on Tuesday that the Bahamian
government colluded with Bankman-Fried to help account holders
in the country pull $100 million from the crypto exchange just
as it was going bankrupt.
Ray called the Bahamian government's actions "alarming".
"Unlike the Chapter 11 process, there is no transparency in
the process in the Bahamas," Ray said. "We have repeatedly asked
them for clarity on what they've been doing, and we've been shot
down on that."
The SCB said in court filings on Tuesday that Ray has
created "a false impression" that Bahamian citizens were being
protected at the expense of FTX's other customers. It called on
him "to not obstruct" its investigation into FTX's collapse.
Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas and is
being detained while awaiting extradition to the United States
to face criminal and civil fraud charges.
