Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook plans to change its name - The Verge

10/19/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

(Reuters) -Social media giant Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand itself with a new name next week, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on Oct. 28, but it could be unveiled sooner, the Verge reported.

In response, Facebook said it does not comment on "rumor or speculation."

The news comes at a time when the company is facing increasing U.S. government scrutiny over its business practices. Lawmakers from both parties have excoriated the company, illustrating the rising anger in Congress with Facebook.

The rebranding would position Facebook's social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the Verge report added.

It's not uncommon in the Silicon Valley for companies to change their names as they bid to expand their services.

Google established Alphabet Inc as a holding company in 2015 to expand beyond its search and advertising businesses, to oversee various other ventures ranging from its autonomous vehicle unit and health technology to providing internet services in remote areas.

The move to rebrand will also reflect Facebook's focus on building the so-called metaverse, an online world where people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment, according to the report.

Facebook has invested heavily in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and intends to connect its nearly three billion users through several devices and apps.

The company also announced plans on Tuesday to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years to help build the metaverse.

Zuckerberg has been talking up metaverse since July and the buzzy word, first coined in a dystopian novel three decades earlier, has been referenced by other tech firms such as Microsoft.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shubham Kalia, Bhargav Acharya and Juby Babu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
10/19Tech Stocks Rise Again on Tuesday
MT
10/19ULTA BEAUTY : Anticipates Long-Term Growth in Earnings, Sales; Launches New Offerings, Sig..
MT
10/19ALPHABET : Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service
RE
10/19SNAP : Google's New Pixel 6 Phones to Offer 'Quick Tap to Snap' Feature on Lockscreen
MT
10/19ALPHABET : Unit Google Unveils Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones With Custom Mobile Chip
MT
10/19ALPHABET : Google May Face Russia Fine of Up to $240 Million for Failing to Delete Censore..
MT
10/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Earnings season continues to deliver
10/19INSIDER SELL : Alphabet
MT
10/19SUNDAR PICHAI : Lime Scoots Out of Pandemic Blues, CEO Says
DJ
10/19ALPHABET : Russia Threatens Fine for Google Over Banned Content
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 251 B - -
Net income 2021 68 731 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 914 B 1 914 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,06x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 144 056
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 2 864,74 $
Average target price 3 226,03 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.63.45%1 905 127
BAIDU, INC.-17.22%59 532
NAVER CORPORATION39.32%49 800
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.35%46 016
YANDEX N.V.10.81%27 525
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471