Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
101.13 USD   +1.16%
10/21Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing bill
RE
10/21Megacap earnings to test fledgling U.S. stock rebound
RE
10/21Tech Up Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing bill

10/21/2022 | 08:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Facebook warned on Friday that it may block sharing of news content on its platform in Canada over concerns about legislation that would compel digital platforms to pay news publishers.

The Online News Act, introduced in April, laid out rules to force platforms like Meta's Facebook and Alphabet's Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, in a move similar to a ground-breaking law passed in Australia last year.

The legislation is under consideration at a parliamentary committee, to which the U.S. social media company said it has not been invited to share its concerns.

"We believe the Online News Act misrepresents the relationship between platforms and news publishers, and we call on the government to review its approach," Marc Dinsdale, head of media partnerships at Meta Canada, said in a blog post.

"In the face of adverse legislation based on false assumptions that defy the logic of how Facebook operates, we believe it's important to be transparent about the possibility that we may be forced to reconsider allowing news content sharing in Canada," Dinsdale wrote.

Canada's Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill, said in a statement on Friday that the government continued to have "constructive conversations" with Facebook.

"All we're asking the tech giants like Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from their work," Rodriguez said in an emailed statement.

The legislation proposes that digital platforms that have a "bargaining imbalance" with news businesses - measured by metrics like a firm's global revenue - must make fair deals that would then be assessed by a regulator.

Dinsdale said news content was not a draw for Facebook users and did not bring significant revenue to the company.

When Australia, which has led global efforts to rein in the powers of tech firms, proposed legislation forcing them to pay local media for news content, Google threatened to close its Australian search engine, while Facebook cut all third-party content from Australian accounts for more than a week.

Both eventually struck deals with Australian media companies after a series of amendments to the legislation were offered.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Ismail Shakil


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.16% 101.13 Delayed Quote.-30.98%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.16% 130.01 Delayed Quote.-61.35%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
10/21Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing bill
RE
10/21Megacap earnings to test fledgling U.S. stock rebound
RE
10/21Tech Up Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/21Alphabet's Google in Discussions to Invest at Least $200 Million in Artificial Intellig..
MT
10/21Wall Street ends higher as hopes for less aggressive Fed grow
RE
10/21Wall Street ends higher as hopes for less aggressive Fed grow
RE
10/21Tech stocks 'not a place we like to be near term' -analyst
RE
10/21Wall Street rallies on hopes of less aggressive Fed
RE
10/21Wall Street rallies on hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes
RE
10/21Google Says Indian Anti-Competition Regulator's Ruling a "Major Setback" for Consumers,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 289 B - -
Net income 2022 67 926 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 321 B 1 321 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 101,13 $
Average target price 140,05 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-30.98%1 307 460
BAIDU, INC.-38.69%32 263
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-42.46%19 306
NAVER CORPORATION-56.14%17 721
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.5.42%164