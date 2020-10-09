Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Factbox: Big Tech's market dominance spurs numerous U.S. antitrust probes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The four Big Tech companies -- Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook -- face an array of antitrust investigations at the federal and state level which were revealed in mid-2019.

While Democrats may be viewed as tougher on antitrust regulation, traditional Republican concerns about regulatory overreach appear to be overridden by anger over allegations that Big Tech tries to stifle conservative voices.

These are the inquiries that are underway:

Justice Department on Google: The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file a relatively narrow complaint within two weeks, which accuses Google of seeking to disadvantage rivals in search and in lucrative search advertising.

Justice Department on Apple: This probe, which was revealed in June 2019, appears to focus on Apple's app store. Some app developers have accused Apple of introducing new products and then pushing out apps which compete with them. Apple says it seeks to have only the highest quality apps in the app store.

Justice Department on Facebook and Amazon: In July 2019, the Justice Department said that it was expanding its Big Tech probes to include "search, social media, and some retail services online" -- an apparent reference to Facebook and Amazon as well.

Federal Trade Commission on Facebook: FTC officials probing Facebook have asked about past acquisitions, like Instagram and WhatsApp, and how Facebook treats app developers on its platform. The FTC told Facebook in June 2019 it was probing whether the company has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices.

Federal Trade Commission on Amazon: In its probe of Amazon, the FTC is likely looking at the inherent conflict of interest of Amazon competing with small sellers on its marketplace platform, including allegations that it used information from sellers on its platform to decide what products it would introduce.

State attorneys probe Google: A group of state attorneys general led by Texas is expected to file a lawsuit focused on digital advertising, while a group led by Colorado is contemplating a more expansive lawsuit against Google that may also include concerns about its Android business.

State attorneys general probe Facebook: New York Attorney General Letitia James, who leads the state attorneys general probing Facebook, has said that the investigation would look at whether the company's actions endangered consumer data, reduced consumer choice or increased the price of advertising.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.36% 1502.71 Delayed Quote.10.75%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.95% 3283 Delayed Quote.72.66%
APPLE INC. 1.21% 116.25 Delayed Quote.56.61%
FACEBOOK INC -0.03% 263.58 Delayed Quote.28.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02:44pFACTBOX : Big Tech's market dominance spurs numerous U.S. antitrust probes
RE
11:09aVisa, JPMorgan Are Already Preparing for Potential Quantum Cyberattacks
DJ
10:21aOECD's corporate tax reform proposal gaining broad support - Scholz
RE
02:00aSTAY FOCUSED ON CONCENTRATION : Mike Dolan
RE
10/08Indonesia adds Microsoft, others to list of tech firms that must pay VAT
RE
10/08U.S. appeals judge's ruling that blocked U.S. ban on TikTok downloads
RE
10/08ALPHABET : Waymo to Offer Completely Driverless Rides In Its Arizona Service Are..
DJ
10/08Waymo opens driverless robo-taxi service to the public in Phoenix
RE
10/08Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court s..
RE
10/08Paytm targets a million apps on its mini app store to take on Google
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 848 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 010 B 1 010 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,14x
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 748,25 $
Last Close Price 1 483,43 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.10.75%1 009 809
BAIDU, INC.0.28%43 231
NAVER CORPORATION61.39%37 948
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION64.86%34 151
YANDEX39.78%21 406
SOGOU INC.94.95%3 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group