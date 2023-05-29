Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
124.61 USD   +0.92%
11:47aAll about credit ratings
MS
11:44aFactbox-Global firms in Uganda face LGBTQ conundrum
RE
11:11aGlobal markets live: Boeing, Google, Meta, Sonos...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Factbox-Global firms in Uganda face LGBTQ conundrum

05/29/2023 | 11:44am EDT
(Reuters) - Uganda's tough new anti-LGBTQ law, which stipulates the death penalty for "serial offenders", presents a conundrum for multi-nationals wanting to grow in Africa while promoting diversity and inclusion.

A coalition of companies that includes Google and Microsoft said it was "deeply disappointed" by the bill signed into law on Monday.

Here are some global firms that have substantial operations in Uganda and their strategies for LGBTQ inclusion.

TOTALENERGIES

TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) is the leading retailer in Uganda, according to the company's website. It is also active in oil and gas exploration and production in the country.

The company has more than 300 employees in Uganda and around 200 service stations.

On its website, TotalEnergies says it is committed to "promoting equal treatment of employees and an inclusive culture."

STANDARD CHARTERED

Standard Chartered is the longest-established commercial bank in Uganda, according to its website. It has more than 350 staff in the country and three branches.

On its website, Standard Chartered says "we go out of our way to ensure that our approach to diversity is mirrored by our suppliers and the communities we operate in."

GOOGLE

Google, owned by Alphabet, launched its first wi-fi network in Uganda in 2015 in the capital, Kampala.

On its website, the company says "supporting LGBTQ+ communities has been a priority from the earliest days of Google."

EY

EY offers services in Uganda including tax and advisory.

On its website, EY says "LGBT+ inclusion allows companies to attract and retain the best talent and drive high performance teaming through diversity of thought."

PWC

PWC offers a range of services in Uganda including tax and advisory. On its website, the company says it supports "a workplace where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other (LGBT+) solvers can bring their best selves to work and feel the full support of their PwC family."

Unilever

Unilever sells vaseline and other body care products in Uganda. The company looks to "promote and protect a fully inclusive workplace" through its 'proUd' employee network.

The company's website quotes an unnamed African employee as saying the network had provided "comfort" while they felt like an "outcast" in their home country.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.92% 124.61 Delayed Quote.41.23%
BRENT OIL -1.08% 76.68 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.01% 439.22 Real-time Quote.-3.96%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.14% 332.89 Delayed Quote.38.81%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.26% 140.82 Real-time Quote.-7.35%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.87% 649.4 Delayed Quote.4.34%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.05% 55.73 Real-time Quote.-4.93%
UNILEVER PLC 0.04% 4169 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
WTI -0.87% 72.632 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 67 581 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 587 B 1 587 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
EV / Sales 2024 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 190 711
Free-Float 89,4%
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 124,61 $
Average target price 131,02 $
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.41.23%1 586 990
META PLATFORMS, INC.117.75%671 538
VISA, INC.8.30%461 078
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.47%390 728
MASTERCARD, INC.7.66%354 764
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-8.08%207 486
fermer