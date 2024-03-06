Linwei Ding, also known as Leon Ding, was charged with four counts of theft of trade secrets, according to an indictment dated Tuesday and filed with the San Francisco federal court.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
(Reuters) - A former Google software engineer has been indicted on charges he stole trade secrets related to artificial intelligence from the Alphabet unit, in order to benefit Chinese companies.
