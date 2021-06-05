G7 tax agreement provides level playing field-UK's Sunak says

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - A Group of Seven agreement to
commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% on a
country by country basis will create a level playing field for
companies around the world, British finance minister Rishi Sunak
said on Saturday.
He added that the need for national digital services taxes
would fall away once the global solution is in place.
"After years of discussion, G7 finance ministers have
reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to
make it fit for the global digital age," he told reporters.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Kate Holton; editing by
Michael Holden)