  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

G7 tax agreement provides level playing field-UK's Sunak says

06/05/2021 | 07:05am EDT
LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - A Group of Seven agreement to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% on a country by country basis will create a level playing field for companies around the world, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday.

He added that the need for national digital services taxes would fall away once the global solution is in place.

"After years of discussion, G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age," he told reporters. (Reporting by David Milliken and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
