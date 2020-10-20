Log in
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
ALPHABET INC.
(GOOGL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
10/20 01:20:41 pm
1557.21
USD
+1.78%
01:16p
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13p
Stimulus bets drive Wall Street higher
RE
01:01p
Google exec says will "potentially file pretrial motions" challenging theories in doj lawsuit
RE
GOOGLE EXEC SAYS WILL "POTENTIALLY FILE PRETRIAL MOTIONS" CHALLENGING THEORIES IN DOJ LAWSUIT
0
10/20/2020 | 01:01pm EDT
GOOGLE EXEC SAYS WILL "POTENTIALLY FILE PRETRIAL MOTIONS" CHALLENGING THEORIES IN DOJ LAWSUIT
0
01:16p
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13p
Stimulus bets drive Wall Street higher
RE
01:01p
Google exec says will "potentially file pretrial motions" challenging theorie..
RE
12:56p
Google calls Justice Department lawsuit 'deeply flawed'
RE
12:41p
FACTBOX
: Regulatory probes Google is facing in Asia, Europe
RE
12:40p
FACTBOX
: Key arguments in U.S. antitrust suit vs Google
RE
12:31p
ANALYSIS
: What monopoly case? DOJ lawsuit unlikely to knock Google from pole po..
RE
12:31p
U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
RE
12:22p
States Prepare to File Own Antitrust Cases Against Google
DJ
12:13p
ALPHABET
: DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
173 B
-
-
Net income 2020
30 891 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
120 B
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
34,0x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
1 042 B
1 042 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
5,32x
EV / Sales 2021
4,34x
Nbr of Employees
127 498
Free-Float
90,2%
More Financials
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
45
Average target price
1 749,46 $
Last Close Price
1 529,95 $
Spread / Highest target
32,0%
Spread / Average Target
14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-19,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Sundar Pichai
Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy
Chairman
Ruth M. Porat
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page
Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.
14.23%
1 042 171
BAIDU, INC.
2.25%
44 084
NAVER CORPORATION
53.35%
36 472
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
65.94%
34 556
YANDEX
30.95%
20 054
SOGOU INC.
94.95%
3 438
More Results
