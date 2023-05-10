Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:16:59 2023-05-10 pm EDT
112.35 USD   +4.66%
03:04pGoogle svp says pixel fold comes with pixel watch free- i/o even…
RE
03:04pGoogle svp says pixel fold will cost starting at $1799 and will…
RE
02:57pBrazil's crusading justice Moraes ratchets up fight with global tech giants
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GOOGLE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCES GENERATIVE AI WALLPAPERS FOR ANDROID D…

05/10/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
GOOGLE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCES GENERATIVE AI WALLPAPERS FOR ANDROID DEVICES COMING THIS FALL – I/O EVENT


© Reuters 2023
All news about ALPHABET INC.
03:04pGoogle svp says pixel fold comes with pixel watch free- i/o even…
RE
03:04pGoogle svp says pixel fold will cost starting at $1799 and will…
RE
02:57pBrazil's crusading justice Moraes ratchets up fight with global tech giants
RE
02:57pGoogle svp osterloh shows foldable smartphone pixel fold, says d…
RE
02:50pGoogle vp yao says new pixel tablet available for preorder today…
RE
02:47pNasdaq leads Wall St gains on signs of easing inflation
RE
02:46pGoogle Introduces Immersive View for Routes, Magic Editor for Photos
MT
02:44pGoogle vp yao shows new pixel tablet at i/o event…
RE
02:42pGoogle svp says pixel 7a available for $499 today  i/o event…
RE
02:41pGoogle svp announces pixel 7a  i/o event…
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 67 228 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 366 B 1 366 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
EV / Sales 2024 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 190 711
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 107,35 $
Average target price 130,75 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.21.67%1 366 489
META PLATFORMS, INC.93.93%598 065
VISA, INC.12.27%477 983
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.68%397 774
MASTERCARD, INC.10.86%362 885
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-6.66%212 744
