Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Alphabet Inc.
News
Summary
GOOGL
US02079K3059
ALPHABET INC.
(GOOGL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
03:17:46 2023-05-10 pm EDT
112.42
USD
+4.72%
03:04p
Google svp says pixel fold comes with pixel watch free- i/o even…
RE
03:04p
Google svp says pixel fold will cost starting at $1799 and will…
RE
02:57p
Brazil's crusading justice Moraes ratchets up fight with global tech giants
RE
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
GOOGLE SVP SAYS PIXEL FOLD WILL COST STARTING AT $1799 AND WILL…
05/10/2023 | 03:04pm EDT
GOOGLE SVP SAYS PIXEL FOLD WILL COST STARTING AT $1799 AND WILL SHIP STARTING NEXT MONTH - I/O EVENT
© Reuters 2023
All news about ALPHABET INC.
03:04p
Google svp says pixel fold comes with pixel watch free- i/o even…
RE
03:04p
Google svp says pixel fold will cost starting at $1799 and will…
RE
02:57p
Brazil's crusading justice Moraes ratchets up fight with global tech giants
RE
02:57p
Google svp osterloh shows foldable smartphone pixel fold, says d…
RE
02:50p
Google vp yao says new pixel tablet available for preorder today…
RE
02:47p
Nasdaq leads Wall St gains on signs of easing inflation
RE
02:46p
Google Introduces Immersive View for Routes, Magic Editor for Photos
MT
02:44p
Google vp yao shows new pixel tablet at i/o event…
RE
02:42p
Google svp says pixel 7a available for $499 today i/o event…
RE
02:41p
Google svp announces pixel 7a i/o event…
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
04/27
Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/26
MoffettNathanson Cuts Alphabet's Price Target to $120 From $125, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
04/26
Alphabet A : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
299 B
-
-
Net income 2023
67 228 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
123 B
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
20,2x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
1 366 B
1 366 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
4,15x
EV / Sales 2024
3,71x
Nbr of Employees
190 711
Free-Float
89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
50
Last Close Price
107,35 $
Average target price
130,75 $
Spread / Average Target
21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy
Chairman
L. John Doerr
Independent Director
Ann Mather
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.
21.67%
1 366 489
META PLATFORMS, INC.
93.93%
598 065
VISA, INC.
12.27%
477 983
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
-1.68%
397 774
MASTERCARD, INC.
10.86%
362 885
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
-6.66%
212 744
