Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45:33 2023-06-12 pm EDT
122.89 USD   +0.54%
12:52pGoogle To Get Hit With EU Antitrust Charges For Ad Tech Abuses- Bloomberg News
RE
12:52pGoogle to get hit with eu antitrust charges for ad tech abuses-…
RE
11:15aINTERVIEW - Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind: How can we mitigate the risks associated with AI?
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GOOGLE TO GET HIT WITH EU ANTITRUST CHARGES FOR AD TECH ABUSES-…

06/12/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOOGLE TO GET HIT WITH EU ANTITRUST CHARGES FOR AD TECH ABUSES- BLOOMBERG NEWS


© Reuters 2023
All news about ALPHABET INC.
12:52pGoogle To Get Hit With EU Antitrust Charges For Ad Tech Abuses- Bloomberg News
RE
12:52pGoogle to get hit with eu antitrust charges for ad tech abuses-…
RE
11:15aINTERVIEW - Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind:..
MT
09:30aLumen Technologies Launching Network Interconnection Platform Developed in Collaboratio..
MT
09:08aLumen Partners With Google, Microsoft on New Optical Network Platform
DJ
09:00aRetail media ad revenue forecast to surpass TV by 2028
RE
08:16aSouth Korean Shares Close Lower Ahead of Fed Decision; Samsung Electronics Slips
MT
07:47aMeta Platforms, Google, Snapchat May Not Be Allowed to Collect Data on Younger Children..
MT
05:44aDenmark looks to curb collection of data on children by Big Tech
RE
01:00aRishi Sunak to pitch UK as 'geographical home' of AI regulation
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 300 B - -
Net income 2023 67 594 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 556 B 1 556 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,78x
EV / Sales 2024 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 190 711
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 122,23 $
Average target price 131,43 $
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.38.54%1 555 714
META PLATFORMS, INC.120.17%678 996
VISA, INC.7.60%458 107
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.60%406 536
MASTERCARD, INC.6.18%349 884
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.94%219 094
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer