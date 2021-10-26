Global equities edge up on upbeat earnings; gold falls

* Dow and S&P 500 set new record highs
* Gold sheds nearly 1%
* Euro STOXX 600 up 0.75% to highest in seven weeks
* Dollar index steady
* Brent and WTI futures close at highest since Oct 2014
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Equity markets gained globally
on Tuesday as upbeat corporate earnings buoyed investor
appetite for riskier investments, while gold prices fell nearly
1%.
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed modestly higher on
Tuesday, with the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 hitting fresh
records driven mostly by technology and healthcare shares.
Tech heavyweights Microsoft Corp and Google owner
Alphabet Inc both reported third-quarter results that
beat Wall Street expectations.
"Traders see this relatively strong earnings and other
companies taking advantage of low interest rates to invest in
capital expenditure as positive momentum," said Michael Ashley
Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 50 countries, added 0.2%.
The European STOXX 600 index hit its highest in
seven weeks, adding 0.75%.
On Wall Street, Facebook Inc was the biggest drag on
the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, after the company warned that Apple
Inc's new privacy changes would weigh on its digital
business.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04% to
35,756.88; the S&P 500 gained 0.18% at 4,574.79; and the
Nasdaq Composite added 0.06% at 15,235.72.
"Even though this has been a good earnings season in
aggregate, we are starting to see more companies with supply
backlogs, hiring difficulties, and rising input prices that are
eating into profits," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote.
Gold prices snapped five straight sessions of gains, shedding
nearly 1% as the dollar firmed and strong earnings lowered
investor appetite for the safe-haven asset.
Spot gold was down 0.85% at $1,792.449 per ounce,
while the U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled
down 0.7% to $1,793.40 per ounce.
U.S. dollar edged up, trading in a narrow range as markets
awaited news from upcoming central bank meetings.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.127% at 93.960
U.S. Treasury yields were mixed in thin volume, with those on
the long end of the curve falling for a third straight session
as investors looked to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for
clues as to the timing of its first interest rate hike in three
years.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was down at
1.6097%.
Oil prices edged up to their highest since 2014, supported by
a global supply shortage and strong demand in the United States,
the world's biggest consumer.
Brent futures rose 0.5% to settle at $86.40 a
barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
ended 1.1% higher at $84.65.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York and Tom Wilson in
London; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)