    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/26 05:29:52 pm
2772.265 USD   +0.85%
05:50pGlobal equities edge up on upbeat earnings; gold falls
RE
05:44pMicrosoft results bolstered by pandemic cloud computing and gaming
RE
05:32pALPHABET A : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
Global equities edge up on upbeat earnings; gold falls

10/26/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
* Dow and S&P 500 set new record highs

* Gold sheds nearly 1%

* Euro STOXX 600 up 0.75% to highest in seven weeks

* Dollar index steady

* Brent and WTI futures close at highest since Oct 2014

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Equity markets gained globally on Tuesday as upbeat corporate earnings buoyed investor appetite for riskier investments, while gold prices fell nearly 1%. The three major U.S. stock indexes closed modestly higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 hitting fresh records driven mostly by technology and healthcare shares. Tech heavyweights Microsoft Corp and Google owner Alphabet Inc both reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.

"Traders see this relatively strong earnings and other companies taking advantage of low interest rates to invest in capital expenditure as positive momentum," said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, added 0.2%. The European STOXX 600 index hit its highest in seven weeks, adding 0.75%.

On Wall Street, Facebook Inc was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, after the company warned that Apple Inc's new privacy changes would weigh on its digital business.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04% to 35,756.88; the S&P 500 gained 0.18% at 4,574.79; and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.06% at 15,235.72. "Even though this has been a good earnings season in aggregate, we are starting to see more companies with supply backlogs, hiring difficulties, and rising input prices that are eating into profits," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote. Gold prices snapped five straight sessions of gains, shedding nearly 1% as the dollar firmed and strong earnings lowered investor appetite for the safe-haven asset. Spot gold was down 0.85% at $1,792.449 per ounce, while the U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down 0.7% to $1,793.40 per ounce. U.S. dollar edged up, trading in a narrow range as markets awaited news from upcoming central bank meetings. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.127% at 93.960 U.S. Treasury yields were mixed in thin volume, with those on the long end of the curve falling for a third straight session as investors looked to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for clues as to the timing of its first interest rate hike in three years. The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was down at 1.6097%. Oil prices edged up to their highest since 2014, supported by a global supply shortage and strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer.

Brent futures rose 0.5% to settle at $86.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended 1.1% higher at $84.65.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York and Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.35% 2786.17 Delayed Quote.56.85%
APPLE INC. 0.46% 149.32 Delayed Quote.12.53%
FACEBOOK INC -3.92% 315.81 Delayed Quote.20.33%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.64% 310.11 Delayed Quote.38.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 251 B - -
Net income 2021 68 752 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 860 B 1 860 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,84x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 144 056
Free-Float 93,1%
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 2 786,17 $
Average target price 3 230,13 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.56.85%1 841 360
BAIDU, INC.-18.85%61 074
NAVER CORPORATION41.03%51 317
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION10.20%44 976
YANDEX N.V.10.74%27 618
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471