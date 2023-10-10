By Denny Jacob

Alphabet unit Google is offering passkeys, a sign-in option, as the default option across personal Google accounts.

The online search giant said users will start seeing prompts to create and use passkeys to simplify future sign-ins the next time they sign into their accounts, according to a blog post. An option to "skip password when possible" will also appear.

To use passkeys, users will need to use a fingerprint, face scan or pin to unlock their device. Google said they are faster than passwords and rely on a type of cryptography that makes them more secure. However, people will still have the option to use a password and opt out of passkeys.

"But while they're a big step forward, we know that new technologies take time to catch on--so passwords may be around for a little while," Google said in its blog post.

