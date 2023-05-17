Google Plans to Use AI to Automate Advertising, Ad-Supported Customer Services, CNBC Says

By Denny Jacob

-- Google has given the go-ahead on plans to use generative artificial intelligence to automate advertising and ad-supported customer services, CNBC reported, citing internal documents.

-- Certain groups within the Alphabet unit are planning to use tools powered by PaLM 2, its large language model unveiled last week, to allow advertisers to generate their own media assets and to suggest videos for YouTube creators to make, the report said.

-- Beyond search, email and spreadsheets, Google wants to use generative AI offerings to increase spending to boost revenue and improve margins, CNBC reported. An AI-powered customer support strategy could potentially run across more than 100 Google products, including Google Play Store, Gmail, Android Search and Maps, CNBC said.

-- A Google spokesperson declined to comment, according to the report.

