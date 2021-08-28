Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google Play app store revenue hit $11.2 billion in 2019, lawsuit says

08/28/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google Play is displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google generated $11.2 billion in revenue from its mobile app store in 2019, according to a court filing unsealed on Saturday, offering a clear view into the service's financial results for the first time.

Attorneys general for Utah and 36 other U.S. states or districts suing Google over alleged antitrust violations with the app store also said in the newly unredacted filing that the business in 2019 had $8.5 billion in gross profit and $7 billion in operating income, for an operating margin of over 62%.

The figures include sales of apps, in-app purchase and app store ads. Google told Reuters the data "are being used to mischaracterize our business in a meritless lawsuit."

The company and its accusers said in a separate filing on Saturday a trial in late 2022 is possible over whether Google abuses its alleged monopoly in app sales for Android devices.

In its quarterly financial disclosures, Google groups Play app revenue with that of other services and accounts for the store's ad revenue as part of another broader category.

Attorneys general, as well as mobile app developer Epic Games and others separately suing Google, have contended that it generates huge profits through the Play Store by taking 30% of the fee for every digital good sold inside an app. The plaintiffs say Google's cut is arbitrarily high, siphoning app developers' profits.

Google argues that alternatives exist to Google's store and payment systems, though critics say those routes are unfeasible and were sometimes blocked.

Plaintiffs allege Google through anticompetitive deals extended benefits to and imposed restrictions on major developers such as "League of Legends" maker Riot Games to keep them from leaving the Play Store.

A filing by Epic Games unsealed this month said Google, according to internal documents, feared losing $1.1 billion in annual app store profit if the Play Store was successfully bypassed.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave;Editing by Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci)

By Paresh Dave


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
08/27CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rally to New Highs as Fed Chair Powell Says 'Much Groun..
MT
08/27US Stocks Rally to New Highs as Fed Chair Powell Says 'Much Ground to Cover' ..
MT
08/27STREET COLOR : Google Struck Secret Deals Worth 'Hundreds of Millions' With Deve..
MT
08/27DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : Second-Quarter GDP Growth Likely Modest, But Q3 Gr..
MT
08/27PHUNWARE : Rolls Out PhunCoin Cryptocurrency
MT
08/27Southeast Asia tech dealmaking booms as investors place post-COVID bets
RE
08/27Australian competition regulator flags tougher M&A laws
RE
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/26FACEBOOK : YouTube suspends payments to Brazilian accounts over election disinfo..
RE
08/26MARKET CHATTER : Google Plans to Use Samsung's 5G Modem for New Flagship Pixel P..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 251 B - -
Net income 2021 68 775 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 924 B 1 924 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 144 056
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 2 880,08 $
Average target price 3 184,83 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.64.33%1 923 807
NAVER CORPORATION43.59%53 764
BAIDU, INC.-29.13%53 343
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.55%47 265
YANDEX N.V.4.07%25 872
SOGOU INC.8.22%3 421