--Alphabet Inc.'s Google is looking for India-based suppliers to assemble its Pixel smartphones as it seeks to diversify production beyond China, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Google is in early talks with domestic suppliers including Lava International, Dixon Technologies (India) as well as Foxconn Technology Group's India unit Bharat FIH, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: bloom.bg/3NgZ0Fl

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 0455ET