Google back up after brief outage - Downdetector

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google services
appeared to be back up after facing a brief global disruption on
late Monday, according to outage tracking website
Downdetector.com.
Reports of the outage dropped to less than 500 incidents in
the United States, as per Downdetector, which collates status
reports from a number of sources.
At the peak of outage, more than 30,000 user reports had
indicated issues with Google in the United States alone, as of
0130 GMT.
Nearly 5,900 users reported problems in Japan, the tracking
website said, adding that the disruption was also witnessed in
Canada and Australia.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
