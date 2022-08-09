Log in
Google back up after brief outage - Downdetector
RE
08/08Google down for thousands of users - Downdetector
RE
08/08Putin allows Russian banks under sanctions to halt some FX operations
RE
Google back up after brief outage - Downdetector

08/09/2022 | 12:35am EDT
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google services appeared to be back up after facing a brief global disruption on late Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reports of the outage dropped to less than 500 incidents in the United States, as per Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

At the peak of outage, more than 30,000 user reports had indicated issues with Google in the United States alone, as of 0130 GMT.

Nearly 5,900 users reported problems in Japan, the tracking website said, adding that the disruption was also witnessed in Canada and Australia.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
