Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
2246.33 USD   +4.20%
05:05aGoogle backs India's ShareChat in $300 million funding round at $5 billion valuation
RE
05/29High UK inflation hastens 'real living wage' announcement
RE
05/27BlackBerry to Offer Unified Enterprise Management Tools for Google's Chrome Browser
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google backs India's ShareChat in $300 million funding round at $5 billion valuation

05/30/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ShareChat logos are seen in this illustration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The parent company of India's ShareChat has raised nearly $300 million in fresh funding from Alphabet Inc's Google, media giant Times Group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings, valuing the social media firm at nearly $5 billion, two sources involved in the deal discussions told Reuters.

A deal is set to be announced as early as next week, the sources added.

ShareChat's parent company, Mohalla Tech, did not respond to a request for comment. Google and Temasek did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Reuters could not immediately reach the Times Group.

This is Google's second key investment in India's short video space, having previously backed Josh, which competes with ShareChat's sister firm Moj.

Google's investment in a bearish market for Indian start-ups shows the appetite for the short video sector and the start-up's investment thesis, one of the sources said. India's tech startups, which raised a record $35 billion in new funds in 2021, have been struggling to raise funds as corporate governance concerns loom large for investors facing a new uncertainty in global markets.

Short video apps like Moj and Josh shot up in popularity after India in 2020 banned ByteDance's TikTok and some other Chinese apps following a border clash with China.

ShareChat currently has 180 million monthly active users. Moj, along with Mohalla's recently acquired MX TakaTak, has a combined user base of 300 million, according to one of the sources.

ShareChat was last valued at $3.7 billion in a $266 million funding round from investors including Alkeon Capital and Temasek. The firm also counts Twitter and Snap among its investors.

If the bid by Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy Twitter goes through, Musk will have potentially a stake of between 6% and 8% in ShareChat, the source added.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Munsif Vengattil


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 4.20% 2246.33 Delayed Quote.-22.46%
TESLA, INC. 7.33% 759.63 Delayed Quote.-28.12%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 2.33% 182.53 Delayed Quote.-14.84%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:05aGoogle backs India's ShareChat in $300 million funding round at $5 billion valuation
RE
05/29High UK inflation hastens 'real living wage' announcement
RE
05/27BlackBerry to Offer Unified Enterprise Management Tools for Google's Chrome Browser
MT
05/27BlackBerry and Google launch Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM
AQ
05/27Russia opens cases against Google, other foreign tech over data storage
RE
05/27Snap gets eaten by the market
05/27Google Reportedly in Talks to Join India's ONDC Network
MT
05/27UK Competition Authority Launches Second Probe Into Alphabet's Google Over Ad Tech Prac..
MT
05/27Mighty Kingdom Signs Technology Partnership Deal with Google
MT
05/27Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 299 B - -
Net income 2022 74 643 M - -
Net cash 2022 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 482 B 1 482 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 163 906
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 2 246,33 $
Average target price 3 248,37 $
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-22.46%1 482 232
BAIDU, INC.-6.52%48 061
NAVER CORPORATION-28.67%32 265
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-38.25%24 297
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-6.56%419