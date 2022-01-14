Log in
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Google buys London site for $1 billion

01/14/2022 | 03:04am EST
The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - Tech giant Google has spent $1 billion to buy a central London building where it is currently a tenant, showing its confidence in the future of the office as a place to work, the company said on Friday.

Google, which employs 6,400 people in Britain, plans a multi-million pound refurbishment of its offices within the Central Saint Giles development it is buying, close to Covent Garden in central London.

"We have been privileged to operate in the UK for nearly 20 years, and our purchase of the Central Saint Giles development refects our continued commitment to the country's growth and success," said Ruth Porat, CFO of Google's parent company Alphabet.

Google plans to refit the building so it is adapted for in-person teamwork and has meeting rooms for hybrid working, as well as creating more space for individuals.

The new refurbishment will also feature outdoor covered working spaces to enable work in the fresh air, the company said.

The building had been owned by a joint venture between Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets and Mitsubishi Estate London Limited.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
