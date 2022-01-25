Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/25 03:28:32 pm
2558.475 USD   -2.20%
02:54pGoogle cannot escape location privacy lawsuit in Arizona, judge rules
RE
01:07pYouTube will explore NFT features for creators
RE
01:00pUBS Adjusts Alphabet Price Target to $3,800 From $3,925, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google cannot escape location privacy lawsuit in Arizona, judge rules

01/25/2022 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Google app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) - Allegations that Alphabet Inc's Google deceived users with unclear smartphone location tracking settings should be weighed by a jury, an Arizona judge ruled on Tuesday, refusing to toss out a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general.

Google had sought summary judgment to get the case against it thrown out at an early stage. It had argued that the state had failed to show that its consumer fraud law could apply and noted that the company's disclosures about privacy settings has been clarified since the case was brought nearly two years ago.

Google and the attorney general's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The decision comes a day after attorneys general in Washington state, Indiana, Texas and the District of Columbia sued Google on similar grounds as the Arizona case.

The Arizona action revolves around the fact that users of smartphones running Google's Android operating system who disable a Location History feature to limit tracking still had their location saved to their Google account through another setting, Web App and Activity.

Prosecutors and Google have sparred over whether users realized they needed to disable both settings to keep Google from following their physical movements.

Arizona prosecutors also had sought an early judgment in their favor, but the judge last year ruled that many factual issues had to be resolved and rejected its bid.

Under Judge Timothy Thomason's latest ruling, the state can proceed with claims that Google may have engaged in deceptive practices in failing to disclose its location tracking capabilities to phone buyers and app users. But he rejected a third argument that Google deceives users by taking location data to help sell ads.

The Federal Court in Australia last April found in a similar case that Google had misled consumers. Penalties are yet to be determined.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave)

By Paresh Dave


© Reuters 2022
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02:54pGoogle cannot escape location privacy lawsuit in Arizona, judge rules
RE
01:07pYouTube will explore NFT features for creators
RE
01:00pUBS Adjusts Alphabet Price Target to $3,800 From $3,925, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12:53pNvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News
RE
10:21aUK financial watchdog spends $1.62 million fighting social media scams
RE
09:46aExclusive-Twitter sees record number of govt demands to remove content, Japan and Russi..
RE
09:45aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 25, 2022
09:39aFrench sports retailer Decathlon names Barbara Martin Coppola as new group CEO
RE
08:11aGoogle offers new replacement for advertising cookies after 'FLoC' falls short
RE
06:40aJPMorgan agrees to acquire 49% stake in Greek fintech Viva Wallet
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 B - -
Net income 2021 73 281 M - -
Net cash 2021 137 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 734 B 1 734 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,28x
EV / Sales 2022 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 150 028
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 2 616,08 $
Average target price 3 379,61 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-9.70%1 733 714
BAIDU, INC.0.17%51 878
NAVER CORPORATION-14.93%40 855
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-16.18%37 311
YANDEX N.V.-29.75%15 234
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471