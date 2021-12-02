Log in
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/02 04:35:00 pm
2864.02 USD   +1.52%
Google delays return to office in Europe, Middle East, Africa - Business Insider

12/02/2021 | 04:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc's Google in Zurich

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is delaying its return-to-office plan in Europe, the Middle East and Africa on concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing a company memo.

Google had previously extended its voluntary return-to-office policy until Jan. 10, beyond which it said it would allow countries and locations to decide when to end voluntary work-from-home based on local conditions.

On Thursday, Matt Brittin, Google's president for the EMEA region, told employees that the company would put off that deadline beyond that date, according to the report.

The U.S. or North America employees have not yet received any guidance regarding changes in office return plans, the report added.

Google, which was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home due to the pandemic, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Europe has so far recorded 79 cases of the Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last month, the European Union's public health agency said earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 B - -
Net income 2021 73 048 M - -
Net cash 2021 143 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 876 B 1 876 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 150 028
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 2 821,03 $
Average target price 3 346,88 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.60.96%1 876 098
BAIDU, INC.-31.12%51 802
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION18.03%50 083
NAVER CORPORATION36.24%49 616
YANDEX N.V.1.94%25 510
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471